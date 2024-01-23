Tough mare Brooklyn Baby sheds bridesmaid tag

RACING, like many sports, has the uncanny ability to often mirror life.
That has certainly been the case with Kyneton's Sell family over a tumultuous last couple of years.
The family has a few times had its training operation devastated by floods, while a tough 2023 was compounded first by the broken ankle and fractured leg sustained by trainer Mick and, later in the year, a nasty bout of shingles, both of which kept him sidelined for long periods.
But through pure persistence and grit and with the eternal grateful assistance of friends and acquaintances - both racing and beyond - Mick and wife Mel have managed to weather the ups and downs, keep the stable on track and still experience those moments of sunshine that make the grind worthwhile.
The same could be said about Brooklyn Baby.
Through her first 13 race starts, the four-year-old mare had crafted a reputation as the epitome of consistency and resilience, but also of bad luck.
In a streak that started with the final run of her second preparation at Kyneton in April last year, Brooklyn Baby had finished second no fewer than six times in her last nine starts.
But just when she appeared destined to finish on the wrong side of the ledger in another close finish at Mornington last Sunday, the daughter of Squamosa and Mo'shelley was able to lift under the urging of in-form jockey Celine Gaudray for a gritty and sentimental victory.
It was the catalyst for emotional scenes in the mounting yard involving the mare's trainers and owners.
For Mick and Mel Sell, it brought the full spectrum of emotions after months of near-misses and finding that one rival just a shade better and many more weeks of off-track challenges.
"Honestly, it was just such a relief," Mel said.
"I just stood there for a minute and thought, 'wow, what just happened'.
"She's just a tough horse - honest, consistent, all the adjectives in the dictionary - but what it comes down to is that she just gives everything she's got."
Amazingly, the Sells had flirted with spelling Brooklyn Baby after her four previous starts before opting to push on in search of an elusive win.
"Moonee Valley (two starts earlier) we thought might have knocked her up, having that tough run. We had full intentions of turning her out," Mel said.
"Then Cranbourne last start, she did it a different way and led all the way, put speed into the race and I thought this was sure to finally knock her up.
"She is always tired the next day, but she eats everything up though, and then she bounces up the following day and off she goes again.
"She just knows how to put it into the right spaces. She has a great conserving nature and doesn't use anything when she doesn't need to, but she's got plenty of spunk when it's required."
The hard luck tale of Brooklyn Baby can be perhaps best explained by the quality of her opposition.
Her nemeses in recent months have been far from slouches.
The mare's conqueror at Seymour in November, the Maher-Eustace-trained Call Him Iggy, followed up by winning at Sandown, while Kiko, who did the honours at Cranbourne in late-December, ran a sound race at Flemington last Saturday, beaten by less than a length.
Another, the Griffiths-de Kock Magical Mogul, has since placed in town.
The win came with plenty of extra layers of excitement and emotion.
Mo'shelley, the dam of Brooklyn Baby, was previously trained by the Sells, winning one of five career starts before succumbing to a tendon injury.
Ironically, she too broke her maiden at Mornington in May 2017, evoking memories of that win.
"She was a very fast mare. Honestly, she was the fastest horse we have ever trained and had untapped ability," Mel Sell said.
Arguably the most elated person at Mornington was Charlotte Pennefather, who got to strap her first winner, and whose mum Christiane manages the syndicate that owns Brooklyn Baby.
"Our daughter Sarah and Charlotte did pony club together and they have stayed mates ever since, and Christiane and her husband Jeremy pretty much own three quarters of our stable," Mel Sell said.
"Basically, Charlotte started coming to work for us and Brooklyn Baby was a home-bred, so she's known him since day one. She was the first person to touch the horse.
"She said a few weeks ago that she was getting worried the other two girls who work for us would get their first winner before her, but as it turned it, it was her own horse that gave it to her.
"The girls who work here mean everything to us - they are a huge part of the family."
Sell praised a great ride from Gaudray, who was fresh off a double at Flemington on Saturday, and repeated the dose at Mornington on Sunday.
"She could ride a broomstick to win at the moment," she said before pausing to praise the 'important' contribution of Bendigo jockey John Keating, who had ridden the mare in seven of her previous nine starts, including five seconds and a fourth at Moonee Valley.
"Take nothing away from John, he has turned up at our place every week. It's no knock on him; he's been an amazing support and help for us.
"Mornington for us was a really last minute option. We were actually looking at going to Sandown next Wednesday, but when the race fell away in numbers it became too nice of an option."
Gaudray, who is riding in undoubted career-best form, was delighted to play her part in a special win.
"(That was) a very good win, obviously an emotional win for all involved," she said in her post-race interview.
"She's been finding one a bit better than her, but she was tough.
"All these owners have been waiting a long time, so it's good to get the job done for them."
