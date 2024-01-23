Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Tough mare Brooklyn Baby sheds bridesmaid tag

By Kieran Iles
January 23 2024 - 5:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Celine Gaudray pushes Brooklyn Baby through on the rails to defeat Skywriter (Michael Dee) and give the Kyneton-trained mare her maiden win at Mornington last Sunday. Picture by Ross Holburt/Racing Photos
Celine Gaudray pushes Brooklyn Baby through on the rails to defeat Skywriter (Michael Dee) and give the Kyneton-trained mare her maiden win at Mornington last Sunday. Picture by Ross Holburt/Racing Photos

RACING, like many sports, has the uncanny ability to often mirror life.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.