'Expect to be tested' this Australia Day long weekend as police show force

Expect to be tested this Australia Day long weekend as police blitz roads to avoid a repeat of last year's "horror" road toll.
Bendigo Highway Patrol will target speed, mobile phone use, seatbelt compliance and impaired drivers as they roll out for Operation Amity, from Thursday, January 25 to Sunday, January 28.
Bendigo Police Inspector Tim Tucker urged drivers not to get caught up in miscalculations about alcohol consumption based on weight, age or gender.
Inspector Tucker offered a simpler equation for drivers.
"If you have a drink, do not get behind the wheel of a car," he said.
"We are going to have a large number of people doing preliminary breath tests ... so expect to be tested."
Inspector Tucker said police also wanted to stamp out the high number of Bendigo drivers "distracted by mobile phones or deliberately speeding".
Statewide, police remain hyper focused on making up for 299 killed on Victorian roads in 2023, including 32 killed in January.
Central Victoria was not off to a good start. On January 14 an 11-year-old boy and a 26-year-old woman died in a crash near Echuca.
Inspector Tucker said while police messaging around impaired and distracted driving was not new, it was there for a reason.
"We want our messaging to be consistent. And sometimes it might sound like white noise," he said.
"But we had a horror year on Victorian roads last year ... and a lot of that was because of poor driver behaviour."
Inspector Tucker also said drivers need to comply with emergency signage on the region's flood damaged roads.
Even if the water had receded, if the sign was still up the road might still pose a risk to drivers.
"People think because there's no water they can drive through ... but some roads are still quite damaged," Inspector Tucker said.
"So drivers need to take care of those rural roads where there are signs up because they're there for a reason."
Especially over the Australia Day weekend there was an onus on the community to step-in before their mates break the law behind the wheel, the inspector said.
"If you are going out with friends or family and you should have the conversation before you go out about looking out for each other," he said.
"Or just call it out with your friends and family and say, 'look, you've been drinking, make sure you don't drive'.
