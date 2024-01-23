Jazzamatazz win adds to brilliant picnic season for Vanderfeen

BENDIGO trainer Aileen Vanderfeen's excellent picnic racing season rolled on at Yea on Saturday as Jazzamatazz broke through for a well deserved maiden win.
On trial over the 2140m distance, the six-year-old mare put a string of three consecutive second placings behind her by scoring a stirring four-length victory.
She was patiently ridden by Craig Kirkpatrick, who held his nerve as the frontrunners set a cracking pace before tiring late, leaving the 46-year-old to time his run to perfection on the daughter of Unencumbered and Lady Zabeel.
The win contributed to a big day for the stable with Deel Of Fortune finishing third in the restricted trophy race and Willetts a brave fourth in the Yea Cup.
All three horses are owned by Vanderfeen in partnership with Craig and Stacey Kirkpatrick and their daughter Abbie.
It's expected to be a case of 'one and out' for Jazzamatazz, with the mare immediately being sent for a spell ahead of likely retirement.
"That will be her last run, she can go to stud now. She has done her job," Vanderfeen said.
"We were just hanging out to win a race with her. She's a full-sister to a Group winner.
"It was very satisfying. She'd run second at each of her starts at the picnics, but each time we just ran into something better.
"One of those seconds, (trainer) Saab Hasan had set a horse (Alternate) for the race for all of his owners. There was a big group of them there and it was a really good day for them. But that's how it goes."
Vanderfeen said the 2140m trip had been an absolute concern heading into Saturday's race, with Jazzamatazz's three previous seconds at Mansfield, Yea and Merton coming over distances ranging from 1300m to 1900m.
"It was her first time over that distance, so we were worried about that, but the race was pretty much set up for her," she said.
"There was a couple going crazy out in front, but Craig managed to pull her back and make her settle in behind, which is unusual for her - she's usually a frontrunner.
"At the 600m she went to the front and Craig was a bit worried where the others were, but she won by four (lengths), with four-and-a-half to the third horse."
Assessing her overall day, Vanderfeen was pleased with the run of Deel Of Fortune and proud of Willetts' Yea Cup fourth, which snapped a run of three consecutive picnic wins.
"The weight (68.5kg) and the track told against Willetts; he needs it hard and it wasn't hard, it was slipping and sliding a bit. He doesn't like any chop in the track at all," she said.
"It was a firm two almost when he won last time (in the Merton Cup).
"He wasn't far away in the end. They were all across the track and there wasn't much in it.
"But the weight told, as we thought it would."
A memorable picnic season for Vanderfeen has included five wins and four placings from only 10 starters.
Back against the pros, Deel Of Fortune and Willetts are both nominated for this Friday's Australia Day meeting at Hanging Rock, with Willetts a chance to run in the $30,000 cup.
Vanderfeen's first priority though will be Vancouver Rain, who is among the acceptances for the 2000m maiden at Wangaratta, on Thursday.
The five-year-old mare is coming off a solid fifth at Cranbourne, when beaten by 2.5 lengths, which followed a nice third at Kyneton in mid-December.
