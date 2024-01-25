Large elegant three level apartment

We were fooled at first by this apartment.
It is actually vast. Quite vast. It is also rather elegant, and has a number of amazing and interesting features.
As agent Jen Wallace points out, among them are the fact it's set over three levels and very low-maintenance.
These three levels add up to "38 squares so it's very spacious," Jen said.
As such there are various types of buyers it would suit, including retirees, professionals or a family.
Another great thing about it is the "fabulous views over Kennington."
It is also in a "boutique gated complex which is very quiet and private in a blue chip area of Kennington."
The home is also located on "extensive landscaped grounds including a shimmering pool."
The location is convenient too. It is "very close to popular Strathdale shopping, elite schools, Kennington Village, the popular Edwards Providore, Latrobe University, Kennington Reservoir, Crook Street Park, bush walking tracks, medical facilities, sporting facilities and public transport right out front."
Then there's the building's historic significance and it's "surrounded by historic landmark buildings."
Meanwhile inside there are many "high-end impressive and superb appointments [including a] Miele dishwasher, stone benchtops, and an Asko self-cleaning oven."
It also retains features such as its original Oregon timber beams and 10ft ceilings, plus it has polished Victorian ash floors [and] four lavish bedrooms serviced by three luxe bathrooms.
The layout places these bedrooms on the top floor, two of which have a walk-in robe and an ensuite. Or you might even use the second of these as a private theatre. The other two bedrooms share a family bathroom with a bath and a walk-in shower, plus a separate toilet.
The middle floor has the living spaces with an open-plan kitchen (which also has a walk-in pantry) and family area, plus the laundry, a powder room, and a separate second lounge. Notably, the "living area boasts a built-in speaker system."
Additionally, the windows are double glazed and the walls are four bricks thick for thermal insulation and for the sound-proofing effect they provide.
Beyond the living spaces the lower basement level has a double automatic garage, plus there's a storage/wine cellar and drying cabinet.
