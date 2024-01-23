Team success for Hamilton and Eddy at 2024 Tour Down Under

Bendigo's best cyclists descended on South Australia across the past week with the state's cycling carnival in full swing.
It was an impressive start to the season for Bendigo's World Tour riders and teams in the Tour Down Under, with local duo Christopher Hamilton and Pat Eddy helping Britain's Oscar Onley finish fourth overall.
Spirits were high for Hamilton, Eddy and Team DSM-Firmenich following stage the completion of stage five after Onley won the races Queen stage up Willunga Hill on the penultimate day of the race.
Onley was positioned brilliantly by teammates, including Hamilton and Eddy, and the win put him into second overall before he fell to fourth the following day.
Hamilton - who was his team's road captain - finished 25th overall, a minute and 27 seconds behind winner Stephen Williams of Israel-Premier Tech.
Former Bendigo cyclist and grand tour podium finisher Jack Haig cracked the top 10, finishing 50 seconds off the pace.
It was the first time the 30-year-old had ridden the race since 2016.
Meanwhile, Bendigo gravel specialist Tasman Nankervis won the inaugural RADL GRVL in the McLaren Valley wine region.
He said it was a great way to begin the year after the race.
"I'm super happy to get the win," Nankervis said.
"Around the cycling world, this race has received a fair bit of hype, so it's definitely a good race to win."
