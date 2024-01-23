Buddhist nuns to build new sanctuary at Great Stupa

Buddhist nuns can build new sanctuary at Bendigo's Great Stupa of Universal Compassion.
Bendigo's council has given the green light for a seven-bedroom nunnery and meditation building at the Myers Flat religious site, which includes the largest stupa in the western world.
The $1.3 million project will allow nuns to live and work longer in the area, with quality lodgings and great facilities.
"Really the idea of building some longer term accommodation for the nuns, I heard about it in 2018 when our teacher was here," she said.
"(The teacher) really wanted the idea of monks and nuns being able to stay longer term rather than if they get sick they had to move somewhere else."
Tsapel said Covid-19 had influenced the design of the rooms.
The nuns wanted their own private ensuites where they could self-isolate in case of future outbreaks.
"We will have seven rooms there that people could stay for end of life if need be," she said.
"We have got four temporary accommodation for the nuns that are on site and we are hoping to make them into retreat cabins."
Tsapel hoped more nuns would move to the area after construction finished.
She said this is what she would like to see happen in Bendigo.
"By having facilities here other nuns or lay-people who are interested in coming to study they can see if they have some interest there is a way to live," Tsapel said.
"If you don't have anything, nobody ever takes ordination because they will go 'how could I (stay in the area) ... it just means that option becomes open."
Bendigo's monks and nun were pioneers, Tsapel said.
They have been integral to the Stupa as it has developed over the past two decades.
