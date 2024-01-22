'Huge demand': more container deposit scheme locations to open in Bendigo

Bendigo will "absolutely" have more container deposit scheme sites by August, according to the state government, with the region currently underserved.
Minister for Environment Steve Dimopoulos said the state government aimed to have one refund point for every 14,500 people in regional areas, however Greater Bendigo, with a population of more than 120,000 people, had just three.
According to the CDSVic map, the City of Ballarat, with a population of less than 120,000, has at least seven sites with reversible vending machines.
Greater Bendigo has three sites in East Bendigo, Kangaroo Flat and Heathcote.
Earlier this month Foodshare announced they would close their refund point as it had been overwhelmed.
Foodshare chair Sue Clarke said scheme operator Visy had "acknowledged they underestimated the demand in regional Victoria" and did not equip the organisation with enough bins.
Mr Dimopoulos said it was "really hard to get every site to match the demand of that community" when the scheme launched, which led to some sites being "oversubscribed like Foodshare".
"It's pretty reasonable to expect [there] will be a bit of give and take until we work out the demand profile of those particular sites and those communities," he said.
Mr Dimopoulos said Greater Bendigo could have at least 13 refund points, and there could be an opportunity for Bendigo Foodshare to reopen its site.
"What's important is to see where we end up in August this year, which is a 10 month roll-out," he said.
"It'll end up, I reckon, better than the requirement of one site per 14,500 residents, particularly for Bendigo given the take-up."
Mr Dimopoulos said there were about 400 refund points across Victoria and at least 200 more would open to meet demand.
"We've clicked over 150 million containers returned... [with] Bendigo being a heavy lifter in that figure," he said.
"We're two and a half months in to a 10 month rollout, which will end up with about 600 sites."
