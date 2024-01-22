Diggers extend gap atop midweek bowls division one ladder

South Bendigo has extended its lead on top of the Bendigo Bowls midweek pennant division one ladder to 30 points.
It comes after the Diggers recorded a 60-47 win over Kangaroo Flat in a first-versus-second-clash.
The Diggers have now beaten their closest rivals in the division by a combined 40 shots across their two contests this regular season.
Taylah Marron and David White continued their superb seasons that has them sitting second and third in the competition skipper rankings, winning easily on both their rinks.
White triumphed over Flat's Bradley Marron 23-15, while Taylah Marron proved too strong for Eric White, winning 22-10.
Flat was able to secure two points through Malcolm McLean's rink, which won 22-15 against Daryl Rowley's crew.
Inglewood has Laurie Witham and his rink of Bryce McClymont, Helen Leech and David Vanston to thank for their crucial win over Eaglehawk.
The Woodies lost two of the three rinks yet prevailed by 15 shots 66-51 as Witham thrashed Stephen Carn 33-12.
It was a vital victory for the Woodies in the top-four clash, with both sides on equal points heading into the contest.
Bendigo East kept its faint finals hopes alive, sneaking home in a thriller against Bendigo.
The 60-58 win was led by Robert Clough, who prevailed 22-17 over Luke Hoskin in a match that ended with one rink win each and a draw.
It was a loss that could come back to bite the Royals, who missed a golden opportunity to close the gap to Eaglehawk in fourth below single figures.
Golden Square proved far too strong for a last-placed Woodbury side, recording a needed percentage-boosting win.
Square's won all three rinks in the 84-38 victory.
DIVISION 1:
Bendigo 58 It Bendigo East 60
Lee Harris 21 dr Steve O'Bree 21, Timothy Arnold 20 def Peter Huggard 17, Luke Hoskin 17 It Robert Clough 22
South Bendigo 60 def Kangaroo Flat 47
David White 23 def Bradley Marron 15, Taylah Marron 22 def Eric White 10, Daryl Rowley 15 It Malcolm McLean 22
Inglewood 66 def Eaglehawk 51
Robert Day 15 It Kaye Rowe 20, Ian Chamberlain 18 It Stephen Piercy 19, Laurie Witham 33 def Stephen Carn 12
Golden Square 84 def Woodbury 38
Julie Ross 20 def Alan Brodie 17, Alan Eddy 20 def Maurice McMahon 13, Neville Bowland 44 def Heather Cozens 8
DIVISION 2:
Bendigo East 50 It Strathfieldsaye 52, Kangaroo Flat 46 it Heathcote 52, Castlemaine 63 def White Hills 42, Harcourt 65 def Golden Square 43
DIVISION 3:
Castlemaine 59 It Bendigo East 60, Eaglehawk 41 It Marong 75, White Hills 58 def Woodbury 51, Golden Square 43 It Bendigo 71
DIVISION 4:
Strathfieldsaye 63 def Dingee 55, Kangaroo Flat 34 It South Bendigo 70, Calivil/Serpentine 71 def Harcourt 50 North Bendigo 49 It Golden Square 57
DIVISION 5:
Inglewood 35 It Bendigo East 36, South Bendigo 37 It Bendigo 48, White Hills 47 def Golden Square 23, Campbells Creek 63 def Harcourt 20
DIVISION 6:
Marong 38 def South Bendigo 37, Woodbury 40 def Castlemaine 27
