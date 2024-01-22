Bendigo's finest dining: Restaurant named in top 1% in Australia

Alium Dining has taken the crown of highest rated restaurant in Bendigo for the second year in a row.
The restaurant was awarded a chef's hat in the Australian Good Food Guide, announced last Wednesday.
The award put Alium Dining in the top one per cent of restaurants in Australia.
"Receiving the chef's hat for the second consecutive year is a tremendous honour and a testament to our unwavering dedication to offering an extraordinary dining experience," owner Mark Brennan said.
"This accolade fuels our passion to keep pushing culinary boundaries and celebrating the rich flavours of our region."
Head chef Luke Hards said he wanted the experience at Alium Dining to be "unique and memorable".
"Being awarded the chef's hat for a second year is not just a personal triumph, but a collective one," he said.
"Every day, we strive to create dishes that are not just meals but memorable experiences for our guests."
Front of house manager Nicolas Thomas said he drew on his hospitality training and experience in France and London to help put the restaurant on the map.
"I aim to complement Chef Luke's culinary artistry with impeccable service at Alium Dining, and I am passionate about positioning Bendigo on the world gastronomy map," he said.
"My goal has always been to enhance our guests' experience, ensuring that each visit is not just a meal but a memorable event, seamlessly blending our service with the culinary artistry of the kitchen," he said.
Alium Dining is located inside the Royal Bank building across from the Alexandria Fountain.
The Australian Good Food Guide's chef's hat awards were based on a traditional French rating system and assessed quality of ingredients, taste, presentation, technique, value, and consistency.
