Burgers are better? $3m fast food precinct planned for White Hills

Developers could turn a White Hills intersection into a $3 million fast food hub if the council signs off on plan for a vacant block of land.
Developers have asked the City of Greater Bendigo's permission to build a Hungry Jack's, a pizza shop and Portuguese-themed restaurant Oporto.
The businesses and a 32-lot car park would rise on a vacant block at 577 Napier Street, White Hills, a block from the Bendigo Botanic Gardens.
The Hungry Jack's and Oporto would be dine-in and take-away, with separate drive-throughs for cars.
The pizza shop would be take-away only.
The restaurants would join a growing list of food venues in the area.
A McDonald's already operated at the intersection, along with a Bowser Bean at one of two nearby service stations.
Two cafes, Vibe Street Eats and Omari Bendigo, were also nearby.
Cars would need to get to the restaurants by turning onto Hall Street from a "left-turn only" exit off Napier Street, developers have told the council.
They said as many as 300 cars could pull in throughout the evening.
The cars would be able to pull out onto both Hall Street and Napier Street.
All three restaurants would open seven days a week. The Hungry Jack's would operate 7am to 10pm, the Oporto 10am to 10pm and the pizza shop 10am to 10pm.
The Hungry Jack's would fit as many as 36 patrons, the Oporto 24 patrons, and the pizza shop would have no dine-in options.
The council was considering the application and was expected to make a decision at a later date.
