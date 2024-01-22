Lisa Chesters Shield powerhouses bowled over in dual upsets

What most would have deemed impossible occured on Sunday in the BDCA's women's first XI competition with not just one but two monumental boilovers.
Powerhouse clubs Golden Square and Sandhurst have dominated the competition for the past season and a half.
While matches between the two best women's sides in the BDCA have been close, including splitting their two clashes in 2023-24, the Bulldogs and Dragons contests with the rest of the league have been nothing short of smashing after thrashing.
That all changed on Sunday when Bendigo and White Hills produced arguably their best wins in recent times in the Lisa Chesters Shield.
It had been nearly three years and 34 games since Sandhurst had last tasted defeat in the Lisa Chesters Shield to a club not named Golden Square (2020-21 grand final vs Kangaroo Flat).
White Hills was the side to end that enviable streak and show that the traditional power of the league is beatable.
Superstar Maree Pearce was missing from the 11, and fellow gun Kate Shallard only bowled (3-9 off 5.0) as the usually devastating Dragons batting lineup was held to 7-97 courtesy of a season-best bowling performance by Chelsea Wearne (4-6 off 5.0).
The Dragons fell short of the Demon's total by six runs, with openers Ella Flavell (36) and Chantelle Van Cooten (22) providing the only decent resistance for their team's cause.
Earlier, Wearne began her superb day top scoring for the Demons with 22 and was supported by first-drop Frances O'Brien, who accumulated 21 from 34 deliveries.
Top-of-the-table Golden Square suffered only its second defeat of the past two seasons and their first at home since round three of the 2021-22 campaign.
Unlike the Dragons, who were missing their two best batters, the Bulldog's star-studded top order all played but for once failed to produce.
The rare bad day for the likes of Tammy Norquay (4), Sarah Mannes (9) and Sarah Perry (21) exposed a middle order who have had little time at the crease this season.
Batting first, the Bulldogs scraped their way to an under-par 8-110 as the dangerous Goers sniffed a win that would cement them in the top four.
It was a team bowling effort by the Goers, but Atomic Wylder (2-14 off 3.0) and Holly Ryan (2-6 off 3.0) were the multiple wicket takers.
Wylder - who was playing in her first match of the season - broke the back of the chase early, smashing 41 off 26 balls, while Natalie Flood (11) and Dannielle Flood (21) played the anchor roles.
Ren Haeusler (29 not out) guided the Goers home with five balls to spare.
In the final game of round 11, Strathdale Maristians romped home to a nine-wicket victory over Strathfieldsaye.
After a strong bowling effort led by Maddy Best (3-8 off 4.0), the Suns chased the target of 83 with two and a half overs to spare.
