Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Lisa Chesters Shield powerhouses bowled over in dual upsets

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated January 22 2024 - 5:17pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandhurst's Amanda O'Neill is clean bowled during her sides shock defeat to White Hills. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Sandhurst's Amanda O'Neill is clean bowled during her sides shock defeat to White Hills. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

What most would have deemed impossible occured on Sunday in the BDCA's women's first XI competition with not just one but two monumental boilovers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.