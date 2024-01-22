Meet Bendigo's Citizen and Young Citizen of the Year for 2024

There might be a generation gap between Bendigo's 2024 citizen and young citizen of the year, but both find common ground in their dynamic contributions to community.
Marong Community Action Group chair Heather Wearne is 2024 Bendigo Citizen of the Year, while 20-year-old Mosquito Creek Rural Fire Brigade fourth lieutenant Montanna Maud has been named Young Citizen.
Ms Wearne said her advocacy in Marong boiled down to the community leading change in the suburb.
"I think it's really important that we reflect the views of the community," she said.
"It is not until you actually live in a community that you know what the needs are."
Marong's priorities include electrification to combat spiralling gas bills, a supermarket, a community resilience plan and the long fought development of a safer intersection at the Calder Alternative Freeway, Ms Wearne said.
She hoped the rapidly changing suburb could keep its long-held sense of community.
"I think it is about talking, it is about bringing people together," Ms Wearne said.
"And working on ways to do that and keeping people informed - informed communities make good decisions so that's very important".
Ms Maud said she felt lucky to be surrounded by multiple community groups throughout her formative years.
"I have met some pretty amazing people from volunteering," she said.
Ms Maud kept herself "quite busy", volunteering at Mosquito Creek Fire Brigade, Axedale Quick Shear Competition and Elmore Equestrian Club Committee.
"Seeing the joy that it brings people when you help them or you just see their smile ... it makes it all worth it," she said.
Ms Maud was on the ground when floods hit Mosquito Creek in early January, one of only four firefighters "on the right side" of the swollen creek to access the fire station.
"We got called out at midnight and we didn't get home till 11am the next morning," she said.
The 20-year-old conducted welfare checks in Redesdale and had to help an ambulance with a patient on board get around floodwater.
"But everyone was kept safe and well ... so that is the best outcome at the end of the day," Ms Maud said.
Ms Maud said she hoped to climb the ranks in the Mosquito Creek brigade, with aspirations to become captain.
Until then, she said she would continue to put her hand up for the "community groups that are so integral to our communities".
"It is so important that people do volunteer and give up their time," Ms Maud said.
"[These groups] help the community grow and make people want to come to Bendigo."
