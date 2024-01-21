How to Declutter Your Home in five Simple Steps

Decluttering your home can be a therapeutic and cathartic experience, once you have some tools and strategies on how you can best go about it. Picture Shutterstock

When it comes to general cleaning and household maintenance, how many of us can admit that it's a necessary evil we don't particularly enjoy?

Nonetheless, regular 'spring cleaning' is beneficial to a house and can create order and calm, and shouldn't just be done in spring.

From the clothes we house in our wardrobes which become those we rarely wear, to the accumulated paperwork in the study, there are often several items we hang onto and over time find hard to organise, and then it becomes a problem.



However, rest assured that decluttering your home can be a therapeutic and cathartic experience, once you have some tools and strategies on how you can best go about it.

Therefore, let us guide you on ways you can declutter your home step by step, and easily bring joy back into the appearance of your house and your belongings.

Step 1: Remove the old rubbish

When getting rid of old or unwanted items from your home, the appropriate thing to do is to arrange how to remove them all from your property.

In this era of having others do so many courtesies for us, you can make use of junk removal services. By having someone else do the job, decluttering can have you feeling like you're waving a magic wand, provided you know what you want to part with.

Professionals can come to your house and organise your belongings into what you want to keep, what can be donated to charity and what is for recycling and waste disposal. You also have the flexibility if situations arise and you have to change plans. This is a great option if you have a busy schedule, or have particularly large items, or an especially large quantity of rubbish that you simply can't be bothered to deal with. And who could blame you.

You can do the means of organising your hard rubbish removal through your local council, but with many, you get two a year and it has to be booked at least 2 weeks in advance, so there isn't much room for rescheduling.

Step 2: Start small and sort regularly

When decluttering your home, it can be best to start with the small things. Look carefully at the open mail that's constantly on the kitchen bench.. If it's not important, chuck it out.

Then sort what you do need into the relevant files you may have. This could include 'medical', 'maintenance bills', etc. This can allow you to have important paperwork tucked away in the appropriate places so that you can come back to them when they're needed, and without creating even more mess in the process of trying to find it!

Starting small can help you feel less overwhelmed with the process. If you make sure those areas that are prone to mess such as bench tops don't become a place for clutter, you will be better able to create a routine that can be consistent, whether you're decluttering your wardrobe or your bathroom.

Step 3: Go room by room

When organising and getting rid of certain things from your house, it's best to go room by room.

A study or home office is a good place to begin because this is the room that either needs the most organisation or has the least personal attachment. Items here often don't come tied to a lot of emotional baggage. Start by going through the drawers and get rid of any dried-up or broken stationery. Then go through your file cabinets, and treat it like your tax files. Dispose of any paperwork that is at least seven years or more. Anything further back than this is no longer needed or relevant to most government departments.

Make sure you follow this method throughout the house, for example with utensils in your kitchen and decorations in your bedroom.

Step 4: New is allowed, but set boundaries

Just because you're decluttering your home, it doesn't mean you're not allowed to have nice things. You can allow yourself the means to create a new look, the rule is to make sure you don't get carried away and end up with the same issue.

The best way to do this is to make sure that anything new brought in replaces the old and make sure it serves a purpose. Before you buy things, ask yourself, 'Do I really need this? What purpose does it serve or what is it replacing?' This way, your money is easier to part with as the item will be adding to or serving a function for your home.

Step 5: Make sure kept items have a place

When deciding what items to keep in your house, make sure they themselves have a home; a specific place in which they are kept.

These will make such things easier to find, and this way, you know that the things you use regularly play a vital part in your day-to-day life. Also, making sure that you return such items to these respective places, will allow you to better remember where they are next time you need them.

This simple, easy-to-follow tip will help to make sure that clutter doesn't start to overpower you and your living space.

Hence, when it comes to making sure your home is free of clutter, remember that,

Experts are available to help assist you in the process.

Regularity and routine makes sure that something small doesn't become a large problem.

Go through each room thoroughly and sort into piles of what you want kept, donated and disposed of.

Question the true purpose for new purchases and be clear on want versus need.

Make sure items you keep have a specific place and are returned there once used.