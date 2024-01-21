Lots of records fall in League

PLENTY of records were broken as Athletics Bendigo Region ran the ninth round of Athletics Victoria Shield League field and track action on Saturday night.
There were record-breaking feats in the 100m, shot put, pole vault, and 4 x 100m relays as athletes shone under the Retreat Road complex lights in Flora Hill.
The multi-talented Brett Gilligan marked his return to the track with a record leap of 3.80m for the 40-plus class.
Competing for Bendigo Harriers, Gilligan broke his own mark of 3.60m set on October 7, 2017.
Gilligan's tally of 444 played a big part in being 20th in the Most Valuable Athlete standings for Saturday's round on 1344 points.
A rising star with Eaglehawk Athletics Club, Cooper Richardson clocked a brilliant time of 11.73 seconds in the first of the 100m heats to set a Bendigo under-15 record.
The previous mark of 11.81 was set by Taine Bishop racing for University on November 30, 2019.
Richardson and Bishop are now clubmates at Eaglehawk.
Two records fell in the shot put circle.
South Bendigo young gun Connor Wilson put the shot to a mark of 17.35m for a tally of 519 points to broke his Bendigo under-15 record of 16.93m set on October 21 last year.
It was another record-breaking feat for the in-form Rebecca Soulsby from Bendigo Harriers.
At this meet Soulsby achieved a best of 9.28m to set a new mark for the 50-plus shot put.
Soulsby went into the meet as the record-holder on 9.10m set on December 16 last year.
There were some outstanding performances in the 4 x 100m relays as clubs prepared for the Victoria Country field and track titles to be run in Ballarat on the Australia Day holiday weekend of January 26 to 28.
Eaglehawk's Jennifer Rusbridge, Catherine Monahan, Kathryn Heagney and Julie Verga joined forces to complete the 4 x 100m relay in 1:10.52 which broke the Bendigo 60-plus record of 1:12.58 set on February 12, 2022 by South Bendigo's quartet of Peta Dawe, Joan Self, Annette Curtis and Carol Coad.
In terms of premiership standings it was another great round for Eaglehawk.
A score of 55,913 points meant the ladder-leading Hawks were number one in premier division from Diamond Valley, 45,595; Western Athletics, 33,397.
The fourth-placed Wendouree scored 28,850, but earned 14 points through the PowerPlay.
South Bendigo also vied for maxium points of 20 in its designated PowerPlay round.
The Bloods scored 23,997 to be second in division two behind Chilwell on 29,848.
Bendigo Harriers racked up 16,326 points to be fifth in division two.
A tally of 2362 again put Bendigo University in fourth place in division five where Old Scotch, 4009; Whittlesea, 3999; and South Coast, 3226; led the way.
A group of 13 athletes from Bendigo clubs featured in the top 50 of the Most Valuable Athlete standings for the rhis round.
Eaglehawk's Daniel Chisholm led the way on 1400 points to be 10th in the race.
Also in top form for the Borough were Dave Chishlolm, 1343, 21st; Hugh Richard, 1298, 29th; four-time Paralympian Tim Sullivan, 1290, 32nd; Cameron Greenwood, 1269, 36th; Isabella Noonan, 1257, 37th; Jorja Morrison, 1216, 49th; and William Beaton, 1215, 50th.
Best for South Bendigo were Joan Self, 1324, 24th; Mia Schodde, 1252, 39th; and Rhys Hansen, 1247, 42nd.
Neil Shaw again led the way for Bendigo Harriers on 1256 to be 38th in the race.
