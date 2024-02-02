Hawks aim to consolidate premier division aths lead

THERE'S plenty at stake for Athletics Bendigo Region's four clubs in Saturday's 10th round of Athletics Victoria Shield League field and track action in Flora Hill.
Entry numbers for Bendigo's latest round are at 112 and include 64 from Eaglehawk, and 27 representing South Bendigo.
Bendigo Harriers will field a squad of 17, and University has three in the distance running.
The Hawks have scored 94 points and will field a squad of 64 at the Retreat Road complex.
Major strength of the Two Blues is their versatility which is a key under the AVSL format of points from three highest-scoring individual events and a relay added to the team's score.
An exciting race for premiership glory is not done as the Hawks have used the PowerPlay in which they doubled their points from the designated round.
Closest rivals to the Borough are Diamond Valley, 85; and Athletics Essendon, 61, who are yet to flick the PowerPlay switch in what is a 12-round season.
It's a similar scenario in division two where South Bendigo leads the way on 83 points.
The Bloods have used their PowerPlay, but a chasing pack led by Chilwell, 70; Keilor St Bernard's, 62; and Nunawading, 59, has not.
It's another big round for Bendigo Harriers as they strive to move from the relegation zone in division two.
A closely-fought contest on the lower rungs of the ladder is led by Athletics South West, 35; from Eureka, 33; and Bendigo Harriers, 28.
In division five, Bendigo University can still climb into the top three and earn promotion for next season.
A tally of 82 has Uni Pride in striking distance of South Coast on 88.
Neither club has used its Powerplay.
Saturday's program in Bendigo begins with the first of the hammer flights at 1pm.
Flight two of the hammer begins about 4pm.
Track action begins with the distance hurdles of 400m and 200m from 1.30pm.
Seven heats of the women's 200m will be on from 2.10pm and followed by six heats of the men's 200m.
There will be five heats of the 800m in which ages of runners range from 12 and lower teens all the way to 50s, 60s and 70s.
The heat will test those in the mixed 3000m.
Non-scoring 100m will be run.
Field action includes the high jump, along with three flights of long jump and four flights of discus.
