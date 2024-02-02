Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Hawks aim to consolidate premier division aths lead

By Nathan Dole
February 2 2024 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Bendigo's Piper Fynch Picture by Luke West
South Bendigo's Piper Fynch Picture by Luke West

THERE'S plenty at stake for Athletics Bendigo Region's four clubs in Saturday's 10th round of Athletics Victoria Shield League field and track action in Flora Hill.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.