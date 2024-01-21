Another top-three finish for Martin in Player Series event

Bendigo golfer Andrew Martin finished inside the top three at the Webex Player Series Murray River at Cobram Barooga for the second-straight year.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
After finishing runner-up at the 2023 event, Martin finished tied for third in 2024.
Martin had rounds of 64, 66, 68 and 69 to be 17-under par for the tournament - four shots behind winner Kazuma Kobori of New Zealand.
Martin started the final round three shots behind Kobori and that margin grew to four shots when he bogeyed the par-five first hole.
The Neangar Park Golf Club member fought his way back into contention with birdies on the fourth, sixth, 10th and 12th holes.
He drew within three shots of the young Kiwi player with six holes to play, but that was as close as he would get.
A bogey on the par-three 16th - the toughest hole on the course - ended Martin's hopes of winning.
The tied for third finish earned Martin $13,416 in prizemoney and 54.67 valuable order or merit points.
Martin, who has a DP World Tour card for the first time this year, is likely to remain in Australia the next two weeks to play in the Webex Player Series Victoria at Rosebud Country Club and the Victorian Open at 13th Beach.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.