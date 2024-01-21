Kraker thanks team-mates for her sizzling shooting performance

Mehryn Kraker lauded her team-mates after she produced a breakout game in the Bendigo Spirit's stunning win over Perth.
Kraker scored 27 points, including eight three-pointers, and had five rebounds and five assists in the Spirit's 95-74 Women's National Basketball League victory against the Lynx in Perth.
"Once one of us gets going we really feed off each other,'' Kraker said.
"Myself, personally, I hadn't been shooting the ball well, so to see it go in was obviously great.
"In a game where we win, in a must-win for us, obviously it feels good.
"You can see our team gets rolling and we feed off each other. Now we have to build on that going forward."
The first-season Spirit import has relished the opportunity to play in a system where perimeter shooters are encouraged to let it fly.
Frontcourt duo Ruth Davis and Kelsey Griffin caused trouble inside the paint against Perth, which opened space for the Spirit's shooters.
"Our team does a good job of finding the hot hand,'' Kraker said.
"Whether it's me today, Abbey (Wehrung) has had her days, KG (Kelsey Griffin) was mental against Canberra, it's just relying on your team-mates to put the ball where the hot hand is at that time.
"It's a credit to us getting an inside presence first. I'm getting open shots because Ruth is getting us a double, KG they're focused on her, they make my job super easy.
"It's not me, it's my team-mates."
The victory over Perth came off the back of a drubbing from the Southside Flyers.
Few basketball fans gave the Spirit much hope against the Lynx, but the confidence of the group itself never wavered.
"To show up when it matters most is huge and to respond after Southside's game is even more (impressive),'' Kraker said.
"It's a testament to the locker room, it's a testament to our leadership, it's a testament to our coaches getting ready to play and mentally locked in.
"It's a tough road trip, Perth is a really good team and can we build off this? That's our challenge."
The next challenge for the Spirit is in Bendigo on Thursday night against the University of Canberra Capitals.
Another victory will keep the Spirit's play-off hopes alive.
