Roos, East up and about in resumption of premier league season

KANGAROO Flat and Bendigo East both made dominant returns to the Bendigo premier league weekend pennant lawn bowls season on Sunday, with both securing the maximum 18 points.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Roos and Beasties were the first two winners on the premier league showcase day at South Bendigo.
All four premier league games were played across the day - two in the morning and two in the afternoon - as part of the Bendigo Campaspe Goldfields Region's Cancer Charity Round.
It was a sea of colour at South Bendigo as most premier league teams wore alternative clothing in support of their cancer charity of choice.
Bendigo East paid tribute to the late Ken Gloster - the club's games record-holder with 773 who passed away earlier this month aged 95.
Wearing purple shirts in support of Pancare, East had Gloster's name and number 773 on the back of each shirt.
And in their first pennant game since Gloster's passing, the Beasties would have done him proud with their convincing 104-60 victory over Inglewood with all rinks up.
The Beasties sit in fifth position on the ladder, but were unable to make any inroads towards the team they are trying to displace in the top four - Kangaroo Flat.
The Roos also had an all-rinks up victory over Golden Square, winning by 31 shots - 92-61 - to maintain their eight point buffer inside the four.
The Kangaroo Flat rink skippered by Brad Marron went into the mid-season break as the top-performing rink in the competition and picked up from where it left off in the resumption. Marron comfortably accounted for Travis Berry 28-15 to now be 9-1 and +108 shots for the season.
In the afternoon games Moama and Bendigo were the winners.
In the match of the round ladder-leader Moama defeated South Bendigo by 18 shots, 83-65.
And like Bendigo East and Kangaroo Flat earlier in the day, reigning premier Bendigo also earned the maximum 18 points with a 101-69 victory over Eaglehawk.
The next round of the weekend pennant gets under way on Thursday night when South Bendigo hosts Bendigo East.
Bendigo East 104 def Inglewood 60.
Paul Vlaeminck 31 def Craig Kelly 8, Darren Burgess 27 def Geoff Wilson 15, James McGillivray 27 def Rob Day 20, Marc Smith 19 def Ian Chamberlain 17.
Kangaroo Flat 92 def Golden Square 61.
Paul Moller 25 def Dale Jackson 16, Brad Marron 28 def Travis Berry 15, Greg Podesta 20 def Tom Lester 13, Mal McLean 19 def Neville Bowland 17.
Moama 83 def South Bendigo 65.
Cameron Keenan 16 def Daryl Rowley 15, Kevin Anderson 23 def Brad Holland 16, Travis Kelly 24 lt Garri Conforti 25, Peter Campbell 20 def Liam Crapper 9.
Bendigo 101 def Eaglehawk 69.
Luke Hoskin 25 def Simon Carter 18, Ian Ross 27 def Lachlan Bowland 20, Brayden Byrne 28 def Phil Godkin 16, Tim Arnold 21 def Tony Ellis 15.
White Hills 97 def North Bendigo 62.
Kangaroo Flat 77 def Strathfieldsaye 71.
Castlemaine 86 def Eaglehawk 66.
Marong 82 def Bendigo East 61.
South Bendigo 83 def Harcourt 74.
Golden Square 94 def Kangaroo Flat 67.
Bendigo 106 def Strathfieldsaye 64.
Bendigo East 75 def Marong 74.
Heathcote 80 def South Bendigo 75.
Golden Square 77 def Kangaroo Flat 63.
Eaglehawk 90 def Bendigo 63.
Castlemaine 78 dr Serpentine 78.
White Hills 87 def Bendigo 77.
Bendigo East 92 def Marong 61.
Harcourt 96 def Dingee 57.
Woodbury 91 def Calivil 57.
South Bendigo 77 dr North Bendigo 77.
Campbells Creek 102 def White Hills 56.
Strathfieldsaye 100 def Bridgewater 42.
Kangaroo Flat 107 def Woodbury 54.
Golden Square 66 def Heathcote 41.
Castlemaine 61 def Bendigo East 49.
Eaglehawk 67 def Inglewood 58.
Kangaroo Flat 77 def Marong 55.
Bridgewater 46 def Bendigo East 41.
Harcourt Blue 41 def Kangaroo Flat 35.
South Bendigo 46 def Strathfieldsaye Maroon 43.
Golden Square 50 def Harcourt Gold 33.
Strathfieldsaye Blue 50 def C. Creek 36.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.