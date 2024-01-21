Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Sporties Spitfires suffer first defeat in Bush Bash League

AB
By Adam Bourke
January 21 2024 - 5:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eaglehawk's Ben Williams is part of the Sporties Spitfires squad. Picture by Adam Bourke
Eaglehawk's Ben Williams is part of the Sporties Spitfires squad. Picture by Adam Bourke

The Sporties Spitfires' unbeaten run in their inaugural Goulburn Valley Bush Bash League season came to a grinding halt on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.