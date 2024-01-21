Sporties Spitfires suffer first defeat in Bush Bash League

The Sporties Spitfires' unbeaten run in their inaugural Goulburn Valley Bush Bash League season came to a grinding halt on Sunday.
In a game that had no bearing on the Spitfires' position on the ladder, a makeshift Sporties squad was thrashed by the Jarvis Delahey Crushers at Victoria Park in Echuca.
After restricting the Crushers to 9-136 from 20 overs, the Spitfires were bowled out for a paltry 88 inside 16 overs.
Despite the heavy loss they still qualify for the grand final where they'll face the Hurley Hotel Hounds at Shepparton's Deakin Reserve on February 11.
The Spitfires' bowling and fielding was solid enough.
Siblings Thomas Purcell (3-34) and Will Purcell (2-23), playing their first GV BBL games, took five wickets between them.
Skipper Liam Smith was the most economical with the ball, taking 1-16 off his four overs.
Marquee player Wilson McGillivray, who plays first XI cricket for Melbourne, took 1-22 from his four overs.
The Spitfires' run chase started poorly when Daniel Clohesy holed out off Dylan Klemm for a second-ball duck.
After making 152 for Bendigo on Saturday, Kyle Humphrys hit his opening two balls for four and six and it looked like he was in for another good day.
It wasn't to be. James Ryan (13), Humprhys (18) and McGillivray (0) fell in quick succession to leave the Spitfires 4-34.
Unlike last round against the SRP Mud Dogs, the Spitfires couldn't muster a batting comeback.
No other player scored more than 11 and the Crushers cruised to victory.
Opening batters Zane Keighran and James Seymour didn't play for the Spitfires, but they should return for the grand final.
The Hurley Hotel Hounds earned their spot in the grand final after defeating the SRP Mud Dogs in Sunday afternoon's clash at Victoria Park.
After the Hounds posted 7-128, Carlton duo Cam Stevenson and Michael Archer ripped through the Mud Dogs batting line-up.
Stevenson took 4-18 and Archer claimed 3-8, while Strathfieldsaye's Savith Priyan chipped in with 2-16, as the Mud Dogs were bowled out for 77.
