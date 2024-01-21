Wickets tumble on eventful day of Emu Valley cricket

A total of 55 wickets fell across four matches on an intriguing day one of round nine in Emu Valley cricket.
Most eyes were on the battles between the top-four teams and it was Spring Gully and United who took the honours on day one.
In the battle for top spot, Spring Gully dismissed Mandurang for just 138.
The Crows' bowling attack was at its miserly best on its home ground.
New-ball bowlers Nick Skeen (3-31) and James Fox (3-42) set the tone for the day and the rest of the attack followed.
Mandurang number four Linton Colclough batted well to make 46 off 72 balls, but he had little support from the rest of the top-order.
The in-form James Pietromonaco added 26 batting at number seven to be the second highest-scorer.
Spring Gully's reply started horrendously when Jayden Mannix and Jessa Marciano fell to Jeremy Hancock (2-6) in successive balls in the opening over.
From 2-1 the Crows steadied thanks to the experienced Shaun Makepeace (26 not out) and night watchman Skeen (five not out).
The Crows will resume on day two at 2-33 with plenty of good batting still to come.
United's bowling attack put the clamps on Marong in the clash between third and fourth.
The Tigers bowled the Panthers out 182 in 69.4 overs at Malone Park.
Mac Whittle's run out of Marong's Duane Anderson for 43 proved critical.
The rest of the Marong top seven all made starts, but they couldn't go on with it.
Tyler James (4-54) did the damage through the middle and lower-order, while Dylan Bailie (2-28), Kane Goldsworthy (1-27) and Harry Whittle (1-24) played their roles.
Emu Creek already has first innings points secured in its clash with bottom side West Bendigo.
In need of an outright win to strengthen its finals chances, the Chooks raced to 8-202 off 42 overs before making a bold declaration.
The move paid off. By stumps on day one Emu Creek had dismissed the Redbacks for 86.
Simon Marwood belted 71 off 40 balls for Emu Creek, including 11 fours and two sixes, while opener Luke Bennett made a patient 47 off 98 balls.
Marcus Williamson (3-37) was the most successful bowler for the Redbacks.
West Bendigo's score of 86 would have been much worse if not for Cody Wright's brisk 43 off 36 balls.
The Redbacks had five players score ducks for the innings.
Emu Creek seamer Brett Russell had a day out with the ball, claiming 5-8 off five overs.
The final game of the ground looks like going down to the wire.
California Gully will resume on day two at 5-73 in reply to Axe Creek's total of 124.
Jesse Trenfield (4-20) was the chief destroyer for the Cobras, while Connor Bulger (31) and Neville Clark (29 not out) were best with the bat for Axe Creek.
Cal Gully lost five quick wickets to start its innings before Travis Nolan (31 not out) and Aidan White (10 not out) steadied the ship late in the day.
Nick Ryan (3-26) and MItch Clark (1-3 off five overs) kept the pressure on the Cobras.
