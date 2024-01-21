Sound of revving engines return to Bendigo with Centre State Swap Meet

All roads lead to the Bendigo Racecourse on Sunday, January 21, with thousands of people flocking to the 32nd annual Centre State Swap Meet.
Car enthusiasts from far-and-wide lined stalls filled with memorabilia, vehicle parts, vintage signs, collectables and bric-a-brac, while around 100 classic and vintage cars lined up track side for the fan-favourite Show n Shine.
Vehicles on show spanned vintage Holdens and Fords, all the way to Volkswagen Kombi Utes and antique go-karts.
Attendees eyes - and ears - were also treated to a V12 Rolls Royce aeroplane engine which revved its way around the jockey club.
Check out photos from the 32nd annual Centre State Swap Meet:
The Shannon's Insurance Super Truck - known to pop up wherever car enthusiasts gather - with its plasma screens and driving simulators was also on show at the event.
The annual swap meet raises funds for the Centre State Rodders along with other local charities.
