Winfield, Hossain share in stand of more than 300 for Dragons

SANDHURST second XI pair Alex Winfield and Nahid Hossain produced one of the great partnerships in the history of the club on Saturday against Eaglehawk.
Winfield and Hossain shared in a stand of more than 300 at Canterbury Park on day one of round nine in the Bendigo District Cricket Association.
The Dragons closed the day at 1-325 off their 75 overs.
Opener Winfield carried his bat making an unbeaten 103, while Hossain joined the Dragons' double hundred club with 208 n.o.
The only wicket to fall for the day was Fraser McKinstry (8), who was caught by wicket-keeper Matt Fitt off Mitch Graham (1-55).
Hossain's 208 n.o. came off 218 balls and included 118 runs scored through fours and sixes.
Hossain belted 16 boundaries and nine sixes in what was a stunning return to form having previously been dismissed for scores of 4, 0, 1 and 5 in four of his previous six innings.
Hossain had been on 196 with two balls left in the day before launching a pair of sixes off the final two deliveries bowled by Brad Muns.
Hossain reaching 200 in the final over of the day came after Winfield brought up his century in the previous over.
Winfield's 103 n.o. came off 194 balls and included six boundaries.
Winfield is a stalwart of the Dragons having earlier this season played his 300th game for the club.
Sandhurst's batting blitz against Eaglehawk on Saturday was in stark contrast to the previous week when the Dragons' second XI had been bowled out for just 66 against Strathdale-Maristians.
BDCA second XI state of play - Strathfieldsaye 7-172 v Huntly North, Golden Square 7-199 v Bendigo United, Sandhurst 1-325 v Eaglehawk, White Hills 269 v Bendigo, Kangaroo Flat 88 & 0-12 v Strathdale-Maristians 1-101.
