Brilliant Bendigo Spirit snap Perth hoodoo in emphatic style

The Bendigo Spirit kept their season alive after scoring a resounding win over the Perth Lynx.
The 95-74 win was the Spirit's first Women's National Basketball League victory in Perth since October, 2016,
More importantly, it moved the Spirit to a 7-9 record and in touch with fourth-placed Sydney (10-8) and fifth-placed Perth (9-8).
On the quick back-up from a poor performance midweek against the Southside Flyers, the Spirit showed great character to surge clear of the Lynx in a dominant 30-12 final term.
"We made a real focus of making this game our focus. We didn't review the last game,'' Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama said.
"Really proud of the team, I thought they responded really well considering the last result. It was a massive turnaround, but there was always the belief that this group has the ability to do that."
A third quarter incident involving Spirit centre Alicia Froling threatened to derail Bendigo's night.
Seconds after scoring a basket to put the Spirit 13 points in front with three minutes remaining in the term, Froling tried to defend an Anneli Maley drive to the basket.
Contact was made, Froling was called for a foul and she was left with blood streaming from her nose.
To add insult to injury, Froling was also called for a technical foul as she left the court for treatment.
The Lynx responded by scoring the final 10 points of the term to cut the Spirit lead to three points at three quarter-time.
While execution in final quarters hasn't been a strength of the Spirit at times this season, this time around there was to be no fadeout.
They scored the first 10 points of the final term, including back-to-back three-pointers from import guard Mehryn Kraker, to put Perth away.
Kraker was outstanding. She scored a game-high 27 points, including 8-10 from behind the three-point arc, and did a great defensive job on Perth star Amy Atwell.
Centre Ruth Davis had arguably her best game of the season, scoring 15 points to go with 10 boards, while Ally Wilson was just shy of a triple-double - 15 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds.
"Some players had some really big tasks today,'' Kereama said.
"Keeping Anneli (Maley) to five or six rebounds is an incredible task. To keep Amy Atwell to 12 points, Mehryn had that match-up the majority of the game with some cameos from Abbey and Ally. To also score 27 points herself was unbelievable.
"Ruth (Davis) was exceptional today. It was a high-energy game and you could see in that game how good Perth can be.
"It took them five or six possessions to get themselves back into the game.
"I think what I was most proud of with the group was our ability to take the punches and then be able to respond back."
Froling was a prime example of the Spirit's attitude.
Despite suffering a broken nose in the clash with former Spirit team-mate Maley, Froling returned to action in the final term and finished the game with 12 points, five rebounds and two assists.
Kereama said the injury wouldn't keep Froling from playing in the Spirit's home game this Thursday night against the University of Canberra Capitals.
"She's a Froling. Nothing will stop her from playing, she is a warrior,'' Kereama said of his consistent centre.
Thursday night's game at Red Energy Arena starts at 6pm.
