Humphrys, Fitzpatrick score tons, put on 217 together in BDCA

BENDIGO'S Kyle Humphrys and Nathan Fitzpatrick both scored centuries and shared in a partnership of more than 200 in a Goers' run-feast against White Hills on Saturday.
The return of the Bendigo District Cricket Association's two-day format following three one-day rounds was a fruitful one for the Goers, who plundered 6-334 and still had time to have a crack with the ball at the Demons at Atkins Street.
Humphrys continued his fine all-round season with his highest career score for Bendigo - 152. It was Humphrys' eighth ton for the Goers since he joined Bendigo in the 2017-18 season.
It was also his second century in five days after making 102 n.o. for Axe Creek against Mandurang in the Emu Valley Twenty20 competition on Tuesday night.
Fellow all-rounder Fitzpatrick compiled 111 to score the second first XI century of his career - both of which have come against White Hills at Atkins Street.
Fitzpatrick's first was back in October of 2014 when as a 17-year-old Fitzpatrick made 115 against the Demons.
The Goers blasting 6-344 declared came after a shaky start when they had been 2-32 in the 13th over after being sent in.
With opening batsman Xavier Ryan sidelined for the rest of the season with a broken finger, it was Dylan Johnstone who got the promotion up the order to fill the void.
However, Johnstone's stay at the crease was short-lived when caught by Demons' wicket-keeper Brayden Stepien off Nick Wharton (1-69) for a duck.
After scores of 4, 7 and 6 in his three one-day innings, Goers' captain and reigning BDCA Cricketer of the Year James Ryan got back into some touch scoring 50.
Ryan began his innings with his first three scoring shots all boundaries and put on 76 for the third wicket with Humphrys before edging an attempted cut shot off spinner Michael Nalesnyik (1-40) to Stepien.
At that stage the Goers were 3-108 in the 26th over when Fitzpatrick joined Humphrys at the crease.
The Demons wouldn't take another wicket until the 77th over at which stage the Goers had 325 on the board.
The 217-run stand for the fourth wicket finally ended when Humphrys was caught in the deep on the on-side by Max Shepherd off Rhys Irwin.
Left-hander Humphrys crunched 17 fours and three sixes in his 189-ball knock, while Fitzpatrick's 111 came off 159 deliveries with 12 fours and two sixes.
Fitzpatrick was also dismissed by Irwin (3-95) off what became the final ball of the innings when caught by Nick Wallace.
"They both batted really well," Bendigo skipper James Ryan said.
"It had been a couple of years since Humper last made a hundred, so it has been a bit of a long time coming for him and the drive was certainly there to get one.
"And we all knew Nathan could do what he did today. He hasn't had much of an opportunity to bat this year, but he got the chance today and dominated anything full and also played some really nice pull shots."
Humphrys' 152 was the highest score by a Bendigo player since Glenn Franzi's 189 n.o. against Kangaroo Flat in the 2006-07 season.
The Goers declared in the 79th over to have three overs at the Demons, who went to stumps at 0-12 with Ben Irvine (8 n.o) and Wallace (2 n.o.) to resume the daunting run-chase next Saturday.
Kangaroo Flat struck back with the ball to restrict Strathdale-Maristians to 215 in their grand final rematch at Dower Park.
Not only is it the grand final rematch, but the Suns (1st) and Roos (2nd) are also the top two teams on the ladder.
After winning the toss and batting the Suns held the upper hand at the tea break at a strongly-placed 2-125 off 40 overs with Daniel Clohesy and James Barri at the crease.
However, the Roos responded superbly to the challenge laid down to them, taking 8-75 after the break to dismiss the Suns for 215.
As he has done so often throughout his brilliant career for the Roos, veteran left-armer Adam Burns delivered when his side needed him.
Having taken the key wicket of Suns' star Grant Waldron (17) earlier in the day, Burns claimed three of the eight Suns' wickets to fall after tea to finish with 4-31 off 19.4 overs.
Aged 43, Burns is now the BDCA's leading wicket-taker for the season with 26.
Strathdale-Maristians didn't help its cause with three players - Jack Neylon (10), Ben DeAraugo (0) and Sam Johnston (1) - all run out.
Opener Clohesy hit three sixes and five fours in top-scoring for the Suns with 82, while the consistent Barri scored 46.
The Roos had 10 overs to face before stumps and closed at 1-19, with Chris Barber (8 n.o.) and night watchman Burns (6 n.o.) seeing the reigning premiers through to the end of play. Daniel Barber (2) is the batsman out.
Huntly North needs a further 212 runs with all 10 wickets still in hand if it's to finally break through for its first win of the season.
The Power will resume day two against Strathfieldsaye at 0-8 chasing the Jets' 219 at Tannery Lane.
For the second week in a row the Jets narrowly had one of their Sri Lankan players miss out on what would have been a maiden BDCA first XI century.
Last week it was Savith Priyan dismissed for 99. On Saturday it was Chathura Damith - one of this season's leading Cricketer of the Year contenders - who fell for 97.
While he fell short of what would have been a well-deserved century, it was a brilliant knock from Damith, who came in with the Jets on the ropes at 3-11 in the sixth over with the Power's Jack Wilson having removed Priyan (3), Zoltan Smyth (0) and Aston Wilson (0).
Damith spent 157 balls at the crease in making his 97 before the Jets' curse of the 90s struck again.
Spinner Sandun Ranathunga (4-44), Wilson (3-32) and Shane Gilchrist (3-64), who ended the innings of Damith, shared the 10 wickets for the Power.
Sandhurst fought its way from 3-6 early to post 231 against Eaglehawk.
The rescue mission at Weeroona Oval was spearheaded by Ashley Gray, who held the innings together with 90 off 145 balls.
While the delicate situation meant Gray had to play a controlled innings, there was still some lofty hitting from the left-hander with four sixes as well as 10 boundaries.
Skipper Dylan Gibson helped steady the innings with 48, while the Dragons' last three batsmen - Zac Sims (15), Jack Ryan (30) and Ben Yarwood (11 n.o.) - combined to add a valuable 56 runs.
Nick Farley was the standout with the ball for the Hawks, taking the four key wickets of opener Ben Leed (5), Gibson, Gray and Taylor Beard (4) in his 4-30 from 19 overs, including 13 maidens.
The Hawks closed play at 0-37, with openers Xavier Grant (31 n.o.) and Sam Williams (2 n.o.) safely negotiating 13 overs.
Bendigo United's Miggy Podosky claimed the 10th five-wicket haul of his career for the Redbacks.
Podosky made the most of the Redbacks' decision to bowl first, snaring 5-55 off 23 overs as Golden Square reached 8-200 at Wade Street.
Podosky took the first three wickets to fall, at which stage he had 3-20 in his 13th over, while spinner Will Thrum certainly had the clamps on Golden Square.
Thrum conceded just nine runs from his first 15 overs, which included 11 maidens, before finishing with 0-37 from 23 - all of which were unchanged.
All-rounder Liam Smith was the mainstay of the Golden Square innings, making 84 in a 220-ball stay at the crease.
