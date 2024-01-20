Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra
Photos

Humphrys, Fitzpatrick score tons, put on 217 together in BDCA

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated January 21 2024 - 3:38pm, first published 9:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eaglehawk wicket-keeper Harvey White catches Sandhurst's Jasper Langley on Saturday at Weeroona Oval. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Eaglehawk wicket-keeper Harvey White catches Sandhurst's Jasper Langley on Saturday at Weeroona Oval. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

BENDIGO'S Kyle Humphrys and Nathan Fitzpatrick both scored centuries and shared in a partnership of more than 200 in a Goers' run-feast against White Hills on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.