'Support and love': Hundreds walk in Bridgewater to remember Bella Canfield

Hundreds of people have again walked through Bridgewater to remember Bella Rose Canfield, a much- loved teenager who was killed in a tragic crash outside her Salisbury West home in 2022.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The second annual Walk for Bell on Saturday, January 20, was set to again see a significant sum of money donated to a dog-related cause.
Eighteen-year-old Bella loved animals, her mum, Linda, said.
"She had every pet you could think of - rabbits, chooks, cats, fish. She'd bring home the orphan lambs.
"She just loved them all, and dogs were her favourite."
While the inaugural commemorative event last year resulted in $35,000 being raised for assistance dog trainers Righteous Pups, this time Bella's family has chosen the Code 9 Foundation as the beneficiary.
Code 9 supports professional first responders who live with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other mental health conditions as a result of their service to the community.
Check out photos from the 2024 Walk for Bell:
Linda said the Canfields wanted to spread funds around between different organisations.
They also had first responders and PTSD on their minds as a result of their own experiences.
In a rural community the size of Salisbury West, residents all know each other, Linda said.
And Bella, who worked at the Bridgewater Hotel as well as the Coffee Club in Lansell Plaza, was well known around the district.
Some of those who responded on the day Bella died were neighbours or had other connections to the teenager.
As a family, they had also been going through a lot themselves, Linda said.
"I have dogs myself," she said. "And I recommend them to anyone who's struggling with their mental health.
"If I'm having a really bad day my dashy will just come up to me and cry and want a cuddle."
The family were also focused on first responders through their professional involvement in the medical field - with sisters Portia and Neve working in nursing and midwifery, while Bella was set to start studying to be a paediatric nurse.
Bella's father, Leigh, said the Canfields felt encouraged and supported by the "sheer number of people" who had registered for or donated to the walk, which he believed "speaks volumes about the type of person" his daughter was.
"Whilst it is a difficult time to reflect on the passing of Bell, we are very grateful to know there is still so much support and love for her," he said.
Saturday evening's 2.5 kilometre walk started at the Bridgewater Cemetery and finished at the Bridgewater Hotel, where fundraising continued.
Despite the nature of the commemoration, the mood of the event was positive and transcendent.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.