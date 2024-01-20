Bendigo's thrift shop boom provides a triple whammy

I've always loved op shopping, long before it became fashionable.
There is a triple whammy. You get to keep something out of landfill, help a charity and bag yourself a bargain all at the same time.
So it's been great to note there's been a rise in people using op shops in the Bendigo area.
It's driven by a mix of tough times, bargain-hunting and changing attitudes towards secondhand goods.
Vintage has become a real "thing".
Just like antiquing draws in people looking for that special something, so do thrift shops
I have picked up some terrific buys over the years.
One favourite was a hand crocheted blue cotton blanket.
The op shop helpers cut the price in half when they thought it had been over priced.
Their logic? They wanted to make sure that people who came in didn't feel like they had been ripped off.
They wanted to make sure the people they were there to help came back for it.
With a great way to work.
We've spoken to a number of op shops in Bendigo and found that there is a thriving community who both helps and shops.
We would love to add your story.
So, what's been your experience of op shopping around Bendigo?
Let us know at addynews@bendigoadvertiser.com.au. Use the subject line Op Shopping.
Have a great week.
Juanita Greville, Editor
