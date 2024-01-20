Bendigo Advertiser
Central Victorian Harleys rev up for Path of the Horse in charity run

By Jenny Denton
Updated January 20 2024 - 6:28pm, first published 4:46pm
Somewhere between 150 and 200 loud motorbikes took off from Kangaroo Flat on Saturday morning for the Central Victorian chapter of the American Motorcycle Club's annual Roll the Dice Run.

