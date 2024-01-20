Central Victorian Harleys rev up for Path of the Horse in charity run

Somewhere between 150 and 200 loud motorbikes took off from Kangaroo Flat on Saturday morning for the Central Victorian chapter of the American Motorcycle Club's annual Roll the Dice Run.
It was the 17th year of the charity event, club president, 'Matrix', said, which this year was raising funds for Trentham-based equine therapy organisation Path of the Horse, which supports veterans, emergency service workers and others living with PTSD, anxiety and depression.
The majority of riders were local, Matrix said, but members of interstate chapters and other clubs had also turned up - some from as far away as Queensland - for the run.
Their route and activities were well established, with riders heading to Ravenswood, Cairn Curran and back to the Gold Hills Motel for the evening's entertainment.
At each stop they rolled a dice, with the highest overall scorers winning a prize.
Along with registration fees, there were also some raffles to raise "a bit of extra cash for the cause".
In past years funds had gone to the Eaglehawk Rotary Club's bushfire recovery fund, Golden Oaks Nursing Home and prostate cancer research among other things.
Despite the outlaw style of many of the motorcyclists, they came from "social clubs" and wouldn't cause any problems, Matrix said.
"It's been 17 years without incident," he said of the event.
"And largely the roads we take are windy, back roads.
"We're largely in the boonies looking for nice, twisty, empty roads."
Overall the event involved "prizes, a band in the evening and everyone [having] a great day," he said.
Bendigo Police highway patrol confirmed the run had never caused any trouble and said they weren't monitoring the event.
