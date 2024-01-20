Braves women star McKay back in WNBL with Melbourne Boomers

BENDIGO Braves women star Meg McKay is back in the WNBL with the Melbourne Boomers.
The Boomers have announced the signing of McKay as an injury replacement player for Penina Davidson.
The Boomers will be McKay's third WNBL team having previously played with the Townsville Fire and Bendigo Spirit following a four-year college career with the Saint Mary's Gaels in California.
A forward, McKay was one of the key driving forces in the Braves' women's unbeaten NBL1 season last year that was capped by winning the national championship.
Averaging 25.2 points and 12.4 rebounds per game, McKay won the NBL1 women's MVP and was also the MVP of the national finals held in Western Australia.
The 27-year-old was an unstoppable force in the championship game against Norths Bears logging 46 points and 15 rebounds.
McKay had spent the previous two WNBL seasons with the Spirit, playing 36 games, averaging 9.3 points and 4.9 rebounds.
She joins the Boomers with just over a month remaining in the WNBL regular season and Melbourne (10-6) sitting second on the ladder.
McKay will come up against her former team, the Spirit, when Bendigo plays Melbourne at Red Energy Arena on January 30 from 6pm.
Meanwhile, in the NBA on Saturday Dyson Daniels' New Orleans Pelicans were beaten by 14 points by the Phoenix Suns.
In just under 11 minutes on court Daniels had two points, three rebounds, one assist and two steals in the 123-109 loss at home.
Phoenix's Devin Booker torched the Pelicans for 52 points.
Having just ticked over the halfway mark of the season, the Pelicans are now 25-18.
The Pelicans have a rare three-day break between games, with their next clash at home against against the Utah Jazz at noon Victorian time on Wednesday.
