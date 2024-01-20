Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball

Braves women star McKay back in WNBL with Melbourne Boomers

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated January 21 2024 - 3:37pm, first published January 20 2024 - 3:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg McKay is joining the Melbourne Boomers as an injury replacement player in the WNBL.
Meg McKay is joining the Melbourne Boomers as an injury replacement player in the WNBL.

BENDIGO Braves women star Meg McKay is back in the WNBL with the Melbourne Boomers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.