Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Nankervis celebrates thrilling win in inaugural RADL GRVL race

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated January 21 2024 - 3:39pm, first published January 20 2024 - 2:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasman Nankervis racing in the RADL GRVL in South Australia on Friday. Picture by ImageWriter
Tasman Nankervis racing in the RADL GRVL in South Australia on Friday. Picture by ImageWriter

"IT'S a great way to start the year" is how Bendigo's Tasman Nankervis describes his win in the inaugural RADL GRVL race in South Australia.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.