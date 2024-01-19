Brad Hodge hits the road to help Ugandan children in poverty

A Bendigo man will spend five weeks cycling 2000km around Uganda to help children who live their day to day lives in poverty and hardship.
La Trobe University's Dr Brad Hodge is devoting his trip to Future Stars Foundation Uganda, a not-for-profit which operates in the impoverished nation.
Dr Hodge is aiming to raise $25,000 which will go towards building an education centre in the Kasese province.
The educational centre would teach children and teenagers about include sexual reproductive health, climate change, gender issues, mental health, income generation, technical skills, first aid, career guidance and human rights and justice.
Dr Hodge leaves for the trek on January 19 and will begin riding almost as soon as he touches down in Kampala, the capital where he will start and end his ride.
It is achievable - in theory. The terrain and climate may make the ride difficult at times, Dr Hodge said.
"Once I get to Uganda I have got a map, but really each day I'll just have to go 'ok where do I want to get to, who can I talk to'," he said.
"Every day is very much a case of where am I going to ride? what am I going to eat? and where am I going to sleep?"
Dr Hodge plans to spend every night where he can find a bed which could be police yards or churches.
"I have got to do 60km a day. It is off road so if it rains I am literally lifting and carrying my bike because the roads will just turn (bad)," he said.
"What I do is I have that average of 60km in my head, if I get an average of 80km then I get every sixth day off - so I will have every sixth day off because if I don't I will just fall apart.
"Some of the roads will be good and some will be bad so I always like to have some kilometres in the bank, so on day one I'll probably try and do 100km."
Dr Hodge said the not-for-profit I am Someone, which helps vulnerable children around the world, was the organisation helping the local Future Stars Foundation on the ground.
The Bendigo man was recently chatting to one of the people already part of the I am Someone program who has come leaps and bounds.
"He [the student] is studying veterinary science, we have got another one who is just finishing up as a GP," Dr Hodge said.
"These are kids that we don't know would have been alive six months after we first met them."
Dr Hodge encouraged all who can to follow his journey over the next five weeks.
Anyone who wants to donate to the cause can do so here.
