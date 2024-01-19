Bendigo Advertiser
Brad Hodge hits the road to help Ugandan children in poverty

By Ben Loughran
Updated January 20 2024 - 6:28pm, first published 5:00am
Dr Brad Hodge and his trainer Matt Mansfield. Picture by Ben Loughran
A Bendigo man will spend five weeks cycling 2000km around Uganda to help children who live their day to day lives in poverty and hardship.

