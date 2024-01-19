Bloods aim for power surge in Saturday night AVSL action

SOUTH Bendigo will flick the PowerPlay switch for Saturday night's ninth round of Athletics Victoria Shield League field and track action in Flora Hill.
The Bloods go into this round leading the division two ladder on 65 points, but under pressure from Chilwell on 60.
Under the PowerPlay format clubs double their points tally from their designated round.
South Bendigo will be chasing a maximum score of 20 points.
Athletes can contest as many events as they choose with the top three scores from a discipline added to the club's tally.
It's a big fight for Bendigo Harriers to increase its season tally of 22 by a significant margin to move out of the relegation zone.
Premier division is led by Eaglehawk on 84 points from Diamond Valley, 76, and Essendon, 55.
The Valley and Bombers are yet to use their Powerplay.
Bendigo University starts this round five points behind third-placed South Coast in the division five race.
Both clubs are fighting to earn promotion.
It's also the final hit-out before the Victoria Country championships are run in Ballarat on January 26 to 28.
Bendigo's latest meet has drawn 120 athletes and includes competitors from Melbourne University, Preston and Shepparton.
Saturday night's action at the Retreat Road complex in Flora Hill starts with sprint hurdles at 6pm.
Other track disciplines are 1500m and 3000m walk, 100m, 1500m, and 400m.
There will also be the non-scoring 4 x 200m relay and 3000m run.
Flights of pole vault, javelin, shot put and triple jump will be on from 6pm.
Many of South Bendigo's points are likely to be in the field events through the likes of triple national shot put champion Emma Berg and young guns Kai Norton, Jasper Seymour and Connor Wilson.
On the track Oliver Muggleton will be tough to beat in the 100m and 400m duels.
Pole vault aces Rhys Hansen and Emma Orme will be flying high.
Other key members of the team in red and white are the 50-plus women's squad led by Carol Coad, Peta Dawe, Jackie Guillou, Debby Kirne and Joan Self.
Eaglehawk's squad includes Andrea Archibald, Alyssa and William Beaton, Taine Bishop, Daniel and Dave Chisholm, Olivia Graham, Cameron Greenwood, Terry Hicks, Abbey Hromenko, Lewis McIntosh, Jorja Morrison, Sophie Scoble and Tim Sullivan.
The Hawks also have the experience of Kathryn Heagney, Sandra Kadri, Leah Langtree, Catherine Monahan, Jennifer Rusbridge, and Julie Verga.
Others to watch for the Two Blues include Martin Fryer, Craig Graham, Cooper Richardson, and Fletch Watchman.
Brett Gilligan marks a welcome return to the track for Bendigo Harriers.
The Harriers' squad of 21 includes Anne Buckley, Connor and Peter Clarke, Eliza Coutts, Caitlin and Eliza Evans, Jake Gavriliadis, Hunter Gill, Geoff Jordan, Neil Shaw, Rebecca Soulsby, and David Zanelli.
University's line-up for this meet includes David Cripps, Nathan Crowley, Mitch Fitzgerald, Grace Mulqueen, Abbey Reid and Mitch Whitham in a variety of running events.
