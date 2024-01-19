Spirit head to Perth as challenging stretch of matches continue

THERE'S no respite for the Bendigo Spirit as they continue to navigate through their most grueling portion of their WNBL schedule in Perth on Saturday night.
Saturday night's clash against the Lynx will be the fifth game in 13 days for the Spirit, who need plenty to go right for them from here if they are to finally snap their playoff drought.
At 6-9 and with six matches left to play the Spirit are three wins behind the fourth-placed Perth (9-7), but have played one less game than the Lynx.
The Spirit heads into Saturday night's game in Perth coming off their biggest loss of the season on Wednesday when beaten by Southside by 27 points, 84-57.
That was a game in which the Spirit were dominated early after the Flyers scored the opening 14 points and never looked back.
"It's super important we start much better than we did against Southside... there's no other way of putting it," Bendigo Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama said on Friday.
"But it's not just the first 10 minutes, it's about putting it together for the whole game."
Saturday will be the second trip to Perth this season for the Spirit following an earlier November 17 game the Lynx won 86-76 against a Bendigo side that was missing captain Kelsey Griffin.
Alicia Froling was the Spirit's standout player in that first game agaisnt the Lynx with an 18 point, 11 rebound double-double, while Alex Wilson was also solid with 10 points, six rebounds and six assists.
The opposing Lynx feature two names familiar to Bendigo basketball followers - Anneli Maley and Amy Atwell.
Rebounding machine Maley spent the previous two seasons playing for the Spirit, including winning the WNBL MVP in her first season with Bendigo in 2021-22.
And the sweet-shooting Atwell was a key member of the all-conquering Bendigo Braves women's team that won last year's NBL1 women's national championship.
Atwell's average of 18.5 points per game is ranked third in the WNBL this season, while Maley is second in the league for rebounds with 12.9.
"Amy Atwell is playing exceptional basketball and has been all season long," Kereama said.
"We've got to really lock in on her, which creates a big challenge, and Anneli Maley is always a challenge to play against as a possession winner for her team."
Perth - which has lost its past two outings against Sydney and Canberra - promises to pose a stiff test of the Spirit's defence, with the Lynx averaging a WNBL-high 85 points per game.
In comparison Bendigo is averaging 74.5 points per game.
Bendigo will have its full roster of contracted players available for the clash, which tips off at 9.30pm Victorian time at the Bendat Basketball Centre.
