Trainer Fliedner to test Cute As at Flemington

BENDIGO trainer Shane Fliedner hopes Cute As will relish the open expanses of Flemington on Saturday.
The city-winning mare is returning to action following an encouraging second behind the well-backed Greyt Mumma when first-up at Sandown earlier this month.
It was the third of three consecutive eye-catching first-up performances during her career by the four-year-old daughter of Thronum and Miss Cutie.
She broke her maiden on debut at Seymour over 1000m in April last year and kick-started her second campaign with a metro win at Caulfield in July at odds of $31.
While she has seemingly saved her best for when fresh, Fliedner insisted he was far from disappointed with the rest of Cute As' second preparation and is optimistic she will be well suited at Flemington in the 1100m benchmark 78 event.
"A few of the runs she didn't do much in, or went badly, there were reasons for it," he said.
"The 10 days (gap) is a slight worry, but she is feeling well. It's a good field; stronger than I wanted.
"But I'm going there because I don't think Moonee Valley suits her, even though she's run a third there.
"She gets too far back and she's a little horse, who gets into trouble.
"I'm keen to give her a nice run down the straight at Flemington, where there shouldn't be too much drama.
"She'll have the pack in front of her as I don't want her right up on the speed."
Fliedner believed there was plenty to like about his mare's recent effort at Sandown.
"She had her chance the other day, but I thought that it was not a bad horse that beat her," he said.
"She peaked on her run, but I was pretty happy with her.
"There are certain races I won't to go to and I think after Saturday she will progress to a 1300 somewhere."
While Cute As will be stepping up to 1100m, Fliedner is convinced connections won't see the best of the mare until she hits 1400m.
"That will relax her early and let her finish off and she can dictate her own destiny, instead of being dictated to," he said.
"She'll be ridden quietly at Flemington and will see how she goes.
"If she runs in the first four I'll be happy going forward."
Lining up for her 10th career start, Cute As, with Harry Coffey in the saddle and an early $16 chance, will be chasing her third victory.
"If she runs in the first four I'll be happy going forward- Trainer Shane Fliedner
While Cute As is the only horse Fliedner has racing at the moment, he will have eight horses heading to the trials next week.
With most of them unraced youngsters, the astute trainer is prepared to be patient.
"Six of them are unraced horses and possibly won't race this time in," he said.
"They will likely have a bit of a break after a couple of jump outs.
"I think there are some better ones than Cute As, without a doubt, but I'll keep them until the end of spring.
"A couple of them are very well bred - a Harry's Angel and a Alabama Express - who are two of the hot breeds at the moment and winning plenty of good races."
