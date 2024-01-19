Top of table grand final rematch highlights BDCA round nine

AFTER playing off in last year's Bendigo District Cricket Association grand final, Strathdale-Maristians and Kangaroo Flat head into their keenly-anticipated rematch starting Saturday sitting first and second on the ladder.
When they last met the Roos defeated the Suns by five wickets in the 2022-23 grand final to break a 17-year premiership drought.
Both teams have big targets on their back this season.
While the Roos have the target that comes with being the reigning premier, the Suns have the target associated with showing themselves so far to be this season's team to beat.
The Suns are a perfect 8-0 and with a 16-point buffer at the top of the ladder.
The Roos sit second at 6-2 and champing at the bit to have a crack at the one team that sits above them.
"It is a big game coming off a good run of one-day form for both sides," Kangaroo Flat captain Jake Klemm said on Friday.
"We put a couple of teams away in our first two one-day games (against Eaglehawk and White Hills) and then had a good game against Bendigo last week and we'll take a lot of confidence out of that leading into this game."
Kangaroo Flat and Strathdale-Maristians were the only two sides to clean sweep their three one-day games, which were played the round leading into the mid-season break and the two rounds coming out of the break.
The 1st vs 2nd clash shapes as a ripping battle between bat and ball.
Kangaroo Flat is the No.1 ranked bowling side in the BDCA while Strathdale-Maristians is No.1 with the bat.
The Roos boast an envious frontline bowling attack of Dylan Klemm, veteran Adam Burns, coach Brent Hamblin and Victoria Country representative Luke Stagg.
Klemm, Burns and Hamblin all have five-wicket bags this season, while such is the batting depth at the Suns, eight of their 11 players who will take to the field for the clash have at least one score of 50.
Suns' No.4 James Barri continues to lead the BDCA runs with 397 at an average of 66.1. The Suns also have Grant Waldron (53.4) and stalwart Ben DeAraugo (57.3) averaging above 50.
Adding to the clash of the big guns is that both sides will go into the match at Dower Park from 1pm at full strength.
Strathdale-Maristians' paceman Jack Pysing will take his place in the side after last week being cleared of concussion after being hit in the neck with the ball by a throw in from the deep while walking back to his bowling mark.
The Suns have answered every challenge thrown at them this season and captain Cameron Taylor says his side is champing at the bit to take on the reigning premiers.
"It's a game we've been looking forward to all season to see where they're at and where we're at and how we stack up," Taylor said.
"After what happened last season in the grand final Kangaroo Flat is the side that everyone is gunning for and wants to knock off and we're no different.
"We're mindful, though, that it's a home and away game and not the be-all and end-all, but it will be a good look at what we've both got."
Strathfieldsaye v Huntly North
Golden Square v Bendigo United
Sandhurst v Eaglehawk
Bendigo v White Hills
Kangaroo Flat v Strathdale
STRATHFIELDSAYE - Jack Stubbs, Daniel Butler, Jasper Cheesman, Chathura Damith, Ben Devanny (c), Pat Dillon, Jett Grundy, Kobey Hunter, Zoltan Smyth, Savith Priyan, Aston Wilson.
HUNTLY NORTH - Archer Billings, Kyen Burrill-Grinton, Judd Gilchrist, Shane Gilchrist, Ryan Grundy, Jarrod Harris, Deacon Marsh, Sandun Rathnatunga, Nick Scullie, Jack Wilson, Lachlan Wilson.
GOLDEN SQUARE - Jake Higgins (c), Mat Christie, Benjamin Derrick, Scott Johnson, Jack Keating, Mitchell Kemp, Dylan Robinson, Liam Smith, Jayden Templeton, Kayle Thompson, Scott Trollope.
BENDIGO UNITED - Stephen Barrett, Harry Donegan, Clayton Holmes (c), Samuel Langley, Marcus Mangiameli, Darcy Mills, Wil Pinniger, Miggy Podosky, Will Thrum, Mitchell Treacy, Riley Treloar.
SANDHURST - Ashley Gray, Taylor Beard, Liam Bowe, Benjamin Evans, Dylan Gibson (c), Jasper Langley, Shane Robinson, Jack Ryan, Zac Sims, Thomas Starr, Ben Yarwood.
EAGLEHAWK - Harvey White, Angus Chisholm, Nicholas Farley, Xavier Grant, Aaron Monro (c), Taj Taylor, Myles Wade, Nathan Walsh, Benjamin Williams, Joshua Williams, Samuel Williams.
BENDIGO - Aidan Goddard, Malin Adikari, Joel Bothe, Kieren Burns, Archer Carlile, Nathan Fitzpatrick, Bailey Goodwin, Matthew Gray, Kyle Humphrys, Dylan Johnstone, James Ryan.
WHITE HILLS - Caleb Barras, Gavin Bowles, Riley Fitzpatrick, Oliver Geary, Ben Irvine, Rhys Irwin, Michael Nalesnyik, Max Shepherd, Brayden Stepien (c), Nicholas Wallace, Nicholas Wharton.
KANGAROO FLAT - Campbell Smith, Christopher Barber, Daniel Barber, Kenny Beith, Adam Burns, Riley Burns, Matt Dwyer, Brent Hamblin, Dylan Klemm, Jake Klemm (c), Clayton Smith.
STRATHDALE-MARISTIANS - Matthew Wilkinson, James Barri, Daniel Clohesy, Ben DeAraugo, Sam Johnston, Jack Neylon, Thomas Purcell, Jack Pysing, Cameron Taylor (c), James Vlaeminck, Grant Waldron.
