Mall to host roller disco in bumper weekend of events | What's on

This Saturday: Join other families for a magical day celebrating the beauty of nature and the freedom of being wild! Company Wild Play Co is running the nature immersion event as part of the City of Greater Bendigo's Summer in the Parks festival. Organisers say it will ignite a sense of adventure in your family with loads of outdoor activities designed to bring the dirt back into childhood. Bookings required via the Wild Play Co website. Where: Location: Crusoe Reservoir & No. 7 Park. When: Jan 20 2024, 9:00am to 12:00pm. Price: $10 per family
This Saturday: Fossick through 1000's of items this weekend at the fair and hopefully discover something you can't go home without! The seventh annual Campbells Creek Collectables Fair will be held on the 20th and 21st of January 2024. Where: Campbells Creek Community Centre. When: Jan 20 2024. Price: $10 entry
This Saturday: Relax at your Golden Square Pool for our family movie night! Plenty of fun for the whole fam - grass, shade, three pools, great vibe. The movie is Super Mario Bros. This is a ticketed event. Where: Golden Square Pool. When: Jan 20 2024. Tickets: www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1163230
This Saturday: Summer is here and we're taking our Roller Disco outdoors! Join us at Hargreaves Mall for a wheely good time. This event will be BYO Skates and Safety gear, but we'll provide the tune and good vibes. If you're in need of a confidence boost on wheels, our on skates coaches are here to help you! Where: Hargreaves Mall. When: Jan 20 2024. When: 5pm to 8pm.
This Sunday: Annual swap meet and show n shine organised by the Centre State Rodders Inc. A great day out for the entire family and especially the motoring enthusiast with a passion for hot rods & customs. Where: Bendigo Race Course. When: Jan 21 2024. When: Most of the day
