Wertheimer looks to back up breakthrough win

RELIEVED to have finally got the monkey off Wertheimer's back with a metropolitan victory at Geelong a fortnight ago, Bendigo trainer Matthew Enright is aiming for another big effort at Flemington on Saturday.
The six-year-old gelding snapped a 770-day win drought with a stirring 2400m benchmark 70 win at odds of $51.
A surprise to many, it was less so to Enright, who maintained complete faith in the son of Tavistock, despite him finishing towards the rear of the field in his two previous runs at Cranbourne and Caulfield.
While he is stepping up in grade to a benchmark 78, Wertheimer, a $9 chance on the TAB fixed odds market, will meet some of his rivals from Geelong better off in the weights on Saturday, dropping 1.5kg.
Looming ominously, however, is the English import Galilaeus ($2.15 favourite), who was strong late in his Australian debut for Anthony and Sam Freedman at Moonee Valley, on December 30.
The well-bred four-year-old, to be ridden by in-form jockey Damien Lane, looks well suited by the step up in distance to 2500m on the bigger track and a drop in weight.
As he did at Geelong, Enright will be hoping Wertheimer can reprise his role as the spoiler.
"There is a little bit of a weight turnaround on a few of them that ran against him at Geelong, but I just liked the way he won," he said.
"He's going to get the same sort of run on Saturday.
"It's an interesting race. The English horse (Galilaeus), by Galileo, is definitely the danger horse and a bit of an unknown.
"But I don't see why my guy can't continue on from Geelong - he's trained on superbly.
"He seems to be a better horse this time around, compared to last year, with the way he is coping.
"I'm hoping he's still holding up. It all appears to be."
As he was quick to point out following their breakthrough success at Geelong, Enright felt Wertheimer's lead-up form was better than his numbers suggested.
"I thought it was a really good win; I felt he could have won by more," he said.
"The further they were going, the further he was getting away from them.
"And he had his ears pricked, which is always a good sign that he is doing things comfortably.
"I just hope he is feeling good in himself and I'm sure he'll run very well.
"There are no signs I can see that he is backing off."
Successful at Geelong, Billy Egan will again be in the saddle at Flemington.
A metro win was a good reward for Enright and Wertheimer, a winner of four of 32 career starts, following a string of consistent performances in country cup races across the last two years.
Fourth in the Group 3 Bendigo Cup (2400m) in 2022 behind subsequent Melbourne Cup placegetter High Emocean, Wertheimer was placed in the 2022 Horsham and Werribee cups and the 2023 Murtoa Cup.
The six-year-old will have to continue the fly the flag for Enrght over the next few weeks, with his stablemates Whozyadeeler only having recently returned to work and Salassi having succumbed to a hock injury.
The 33-year-old will head to racing headquarters in great form following a winning double at Sandown on Wednesday.
