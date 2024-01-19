Highway set to reopen at Axedale after two-truck collision

UPDATE:
Police were expecting to reopen the McIvor Highway at Axedale at 2.30pm after a truck crash at around 11.10am left one vehicle on its side and another severely damaged.
Senior Constable Bobbie-Lea Blackmore said the collision happened when the driver of one truck failed to give way as he crossed the highway from Mitchell Street.
He hit the other truck, which was travelling at around 60km/h heading towards Heathcote, causing it to flip.
The 43-year-old driver of the first truck, a semi-trailor which was empty at the time, would be issued with a penalty notice for failing to give way, Snr Const Blackmore said.
He had injured his arm and been taken to hospital by ambulance but the injury wasn't serious.
The 58-year-old driver of the rigid vehicle, which was fully loaded with tyres, was shaken and suffered minor injuries, including cuts to his face, but didn't need medical attention.
Axedale resident Laura Hough, who lives two houses from the intersection, heard the impact of the crash.
"It was a very, very loud bang!" she said.
Ms Hough said the intersection was dangerous because the slope of Mitchell St made visibility difficult, and some local residents were opting to completely avoid it.
"It's about an average of one crash a month there," she said. "A family with five children got hit by a car that pulled out three days before Christmas.
"I've contacted VicRoads previously and they've come out to inspect it and said it's a safe intersection and that people just need to drive better."
"The drivers have been very lucky today."
Another resident, who didn't want to be named, said she had lived in Axedale for 30 years and seen a lot of crashes on the corner, including two that had been fatal.
Residents of a house on the corner often had vehicles end up in their front yard, she said.
But Senior Constable Blackmore was unaware of other crashes at the location and attributed Friday's collision to the fact that the driver was unfamiliar with the intersection.
Traffic was diverted around the stretch of highway that runs through the Axedale township as police waited for heavy haulage to arrive and get the rolled truck back on its wheels and the crash scene cleared.
VicRoads has been contacted for comment.
EARLIER: The McIvor Highway is closed at Axedale after two trucks collided at about 11.10am.
The incident occurred at the McIvor Highway and Mitchell Street intersection.
According to a CFA spokesperson, emergency crews including Axedale CFA arrived to find a medium rigid truck on its side and a semi-trailer "severely impacted".
No one was trapped and all drivers were out of their vehicles.
A 43-year-old driver was taken to hospital for observation.
The highway was expected to be closed for at least two hours, and traffic was being diverted.
According to VicRoads, Strathfieldsaye Road could be used as an alternative to the highway.
MORE TO COME.
