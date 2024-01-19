Bendigo Advertiser
Showcase of Premier League bowls matches at South Bendigo

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated January 19 2024 - 4:31pm, first published 1:00pm
South Bendigo's Gary Ryan, Trevor Zimmer, David White and Taylah Marron in their purple tops for this weekend's Cancer Charity Round. Picture by Luke West
SOUTH Bendigo will host all four premier league games on Sunday as the Bendigo weekend pennant lawn bowls season resumes.

