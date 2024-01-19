Showcase of Premier League bowls matches at South Bendigo

SOUTH Bendigo will host all four premier league games on Sunday as the Bendigo weekend pennant lawn bowls season resumes.
The premier league showcase day is part of this weekend's Cancer Charity Round being played across the Bendigo Campaspe Goldfields region.
All 40 clubs across the region have selected a cancer charity to raise money for as part of the round.
The region has received permission from Bowls Victoria to wear alternate pennant clothing in support of their selected charity.
For example, South Bendigo will be wearing purple shirts in support of the Pancare Foundation, whose mission is "to improve survival and support for Australians diagnosed with pancreatic, liver, stomach, biliary and oesophageal cancers".
The Cancer Charity Round is the initiative of the BCG Region board.
"We wanted to look at doing something a bit different where we could support a charity," BCG president Vicky Tierney said this week.
"Every club across the region can choose their cancer charity to support. It's up to each club how they choose to raise their money whether it be through raffles, functions, donations of pennant fees and so forth.
"From what I understand most of the Bendigo premier league teams have got coloured shirts that they will be wearing on the day in support of their charity."
The Cancer Charity Round will involve both the weekend and midweek pennant competitions for Bendigo, Campaspe and Goldfields playing areas, with games to be played from Saturday through to Tuesday.
Sunday's Bendigo premier league showcase day at South Bendigo will feature two games played at 9.30am followed by two at 2pm.
The two 9.30am games will be Golden Square playing Kangaroo Flat and Bendigo East meeting Inglewood.
From 2pm South Bendigo will clash with Moama and Bendigo will play Eaglehawk.
The marquee game of the day is the clash between South Bendigo and Moama.
Moama sits on top of the ladder while South Bendigo is in third position, with both sides having 7-2 records.
After losing its first two games of the season Moama headed into the mid-season break riding a seven-game winning streak, with the past four of those victories by a combined 106 shots.
South Bendigo also took strong momentum into the mid-season break with three wins in a row by a combined 78 rounds.
With the season reduced back to 14 rounds, five home and away rounds remain.
Moama (117), reigning premier Bendigo (116) and South Bendigo (115) are all separated by just two points from first to third, with the stage set for a thrilling fight over the next month for the double chance.
Next is Kangaroo Flat (88 points), which his holding on to fourth position by just eight points from the chasing Bendigo East (80).
