Tough task, but Willetts targets back-to-back picnic cups

BENDIGO trainer Aileen Vanderfeen says Willetts will need to be at his absolute best if he is to snare back-to-back cups on the picnic racing circuit at Yea on Saturday.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The eight-year-old gelding - owned by Bendigo racing identities Craig and Stacey Kirkpatrick and their daughter Abbie - has been in brilliant form this picnic season and is undefeated in three runs, highlighted by a last start victory in the Merton Cup (1900m) on New Year's Day.
An unblemished record this season for the son of 2009 Melbourne Cup winner Shocking follows two wins and a second placing in three starts for Vanderfeen last picnic season.
As the clock continues to tick down on his career, Vanderfeen and the Kirkpatricks would love nothing more than to add one last likely cup win.
But that will be a tough assignment, according to Vanderfeen, with Willetts allocated the second top weight of 68.5kg in the $7000 Yea Cup (2140m).
It's 1.5kg more than he carried to victory over a lesser distance in the Merton Cup.
Vanderfeen is certain the extra impost will make things very tough for Willetts at Yea.
But if there is a silver lining, it arrived on Thursday when the track was upgraded from a Soft 5 to a Good 4.
"The drier the better for him; he doesn't like it wet, so we will be looking after him if it is wet," Vanderfeen said.
"A Soft 5 would make him a little doubtful to run. he needs it good.
"We should be okay. Apparently it was a Good 3 and then we had the rain early in the week and it took it just into the soft range.
"But it's going to be difficult for him because he is getting so much weight now and over that distance it does tell."
On the plus side, Willetts will head to Yea fit, ready and in form, with Vanderfeen confident he could not be better prepared.
"He's a happy horse; he's working well and he eats well and does everything right, but the weight will get him in the end," she said.
"He's been very consistent.
"If the right race comes up in the pros and over the right distance, we might try him there to see if that will work or not.
"It will will depend on what happens at Yea, but he may back up at Hanging Rock (on Australia Day).
"But the cup at Yea is the goal."
A winner of five of eight starts under Vanderfeen, Willetts had not won a race in 25 previous starts for a succession of trainers.
He has run twice in professional races for the Bendigo trainer, including a sound effort at Tatura last November, when beaten by only three lengths.
Willetts will be ridden by Craig Kirkpatrick, whose eight rides this picnic season have produced a remarkable four wins and four seconds.
Also owned by the Kirkpatricks, Jazzamatazz will join his stablemate at Yea.
The six-year-old mare will be looking to break a run of three consecutive second placings in the 2140m maiden.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.