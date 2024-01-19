Lescot earns crack at metro win

IN NINE career starts for Bendigo trainer Jarrod Robinson - headlined by four wins - Lescot has more than proved his toughness and resilience.
And it's those qualities that will again be needed in ample supply when the five-year-old sprinter tackles by far the biggest challenge of his racing career at Flemington on Saturday.
The in-form son of Group 1-winner Under The Louvre will make his Melbourne city debut in the $80,000 Tour d'Horse Trophy (1200m), restricted to horses without a metropolitan win.
It's a big step up for Lescot, who capped a pair of placings at Kyneton and Corowa to start his preparation, with a brave win at Kerang just before New Year's.
He was made to do it tough, racing four-wide without cover throughout and with the jockey dropping the off-side rein near the 50m.
Still, Lescot was able to surge late and win in a blanket finish, with no more than half-a-length separating the top five placegetters.
While he acknowledged it was a big step up in grade for Lescot, who was without a win and had been placed only once in nine starts before landing at his Bendigo stable, Robinson has embraced the gelding's city mission.
"He's doing every thing right, he's happy and he's had three weeks between runs, which is what he likes," he said.
"I was a bit hesitant, but his owner wanted him to go (to Flemington), so we'll give him a crack at it.
"He's super-tough and honest and he tries his heart out; whether he is good enough is yet to be seen.
"There are a few up-and-comers in the field being a no metro wins race, but the thing with him is he's honest and just tries hard."
Robinson, who will be chasing his first city win since his former stayer Wellsford prevailed at Moonee Valley in February 2022, could not have been prouder of Lescot's against the odds win at Kerang.
"From where I was standing it didn't look like he had won; it didn't even look like he'd finished second. But he got there," he said.
"He's only had nine runs for us for four wins and two placings, so you really can't ask for much more than that.
"Realistically, if he can sneak a place on Saturday, he's done a great job."
The win was a proud moment for his Kerang-based owner Peter Williams, who trained Lescot for a period before sending him to Robinson, but was able to savour a home track win with the gelding.
Lescot will be ridden by Swan Hill jockey Harry Coffey, who has ridden five times previously for Robinson, for one win.
Coffey will also ride Cute As for Bendigo trainer Shane Fliedner in race five.
A farrier, Robinson has shod all three Bendigo horses racing at Flemington on Saturday, including Wertheimer for Matthew Enright in race two.
