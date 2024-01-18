Blockbuster return to two-day games in EVCA as top four face off

THE stage is set for what shapes as a bumper return to two-day cricket in the Emu Valley Cricket Association season on Saturday.
Following two rounds of one-day matches it's back to the red ball and whites for the final four rounds of the season starting Saturday.
It's a crowded top portion of the ladder with just one game separating first to fourth, but this round has the makings of being pivotal in the top four fight.
Reigning premier Spring Gully (60), Mandurang (60), United (60) and Marong (48) fill the top four positions on the ladder, with round nine featuring two games involving all top-four teams.
Spring Gully hosts Mandurang in a 1st vs 2nd clash, while Marong takes on United in a battle between 3rd and 4th.
The winner of the Spring Gully v Mandurang tussle will give their chances of finishing in the top two and earning a home final a massive boost.
In footy terms it's the proverbial "eight point" game and is set to feature the competition's two leading run-scorers in Spring Gully's Jesse Marciano (386) and Mandurang's Linton Colclough (347).
Meanwhile at Marong, the Panthers have been one of the surprise packets of the competition this season sitting in fourth position in mid-January as they strive to break their finals drought.
The Panthers haven't played finals since 2011-12, but with a 4-2 record are giving themselves every chance.
They do have a tough road ahead though with their next three games against United, Mandurang and Spring Gully and have both California Gully and Sedgwick breathing down their necks one game behind.
In the other round nine games starting Saturday California Gully hosts Axe Creek and Emu Creek is at home to West Bendigo.
Games start at 1.30pm.
CALIFORNIA GULLY - Damian Cupido, Tasman Fitzallen, Mark Hickman, Jordan Knight, Marcus McKern, Travis Nolan, Bradley Olson, Maysen Pettersen, Jakk Trenfield, Jesse Trenfield, Brad Webster, Aidan White.
AXE CREEK - Benjamin Ross, Joel Bish, Connor Bulger, Mitchell Clark Neville Clark, Ashley Dixon (c), Daniel Dixon, Blake Hodgskiss, Manish Singh Negi, Nicholas Ryan, Ranjit Singh.
SPRING GULLY - Lachlan Brook, Josh Collinson, James Fox, Tyce Griffin, Shaun Makepeace, Jayden Mannix, Jesse Marciano, Shaun O'Shea (c), Beauden Rinaldi, Nick Skeen (c) Rhys Webb, Noah Willits.
MANDURANG - Dylan Achison, James Bailey, Phillip Berry, Linton Colclough, Corey Dickins, Jeremy Hancock, Justin Laird, Ashley Murtagh, Mathew Pask, James Pietromonaco, Joel Renton-Keen, Beau Roy-Clements.
EMU CREEK - Ashley Benbow, Luke Bennett, Darren Clutton, Tyrone Downie, Riley Gow, Justin Hancock, Shane Herdman, Simon Marwood, Patrick Mattu, Ryan McNish, Brett Russell, Matthew Wiegard
WEST BENDIGO - Tristan Boykett, Andrew Brown, Chandranath Dissanayake, Sajith Edirisinghe, Gurpreet Singh Gill, Brad Kilcullen, Tarran Kilcullen (c), Dylan Lefevre, Nathan Murley, Marcus Williamson, Cody Wright, Mason Wright.
MARONG - Duane Anderson, Ashley Bayliss, David Blume, Reuben Cameron, James Falvey, Lachlan Frischke, Andrew Gladstone (c), Tristian Rowe, Amarpreet Singh, Mitch Van Poppel, Brennan Walters, Thomas Wilson.
UNITED - Tom Calvert, Dylan Bailie, Mitch Blackman, Fraser Gentry, Kane Goldsworthy, Joseph Hartney, Tyler James, Ashley Mayo, Jayde Mullane, Harry Whittle (c), Mac Whittle
