Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra
Preview

Blockbuster return to two-day games in EVCA as top four face off

Luke West
By Luke West
January 19 2024 - 10:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mandurang batsman Linton Colclough has scored 347 runs for the Rangas. Picture by Luke West
Mandurang batsman Linton Colclough has scored 347 runs for the Rangas. Picture by Luke West

THE stage is set for what shapes as a bumper return to two-day cricket in the Emu Valley Cricket Association season on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.