Final berth locked in, but no taking foot off pedal for Spitfires

BENDIGO'S Sporties Spitfires will be aiming to continue their momentum in the Goulburn Valley Bush Bash League on Sunday.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Spitfires are locked in to play in the final in their inaugural GVBBL season, but have one last regular season game to play first against the Jarvis Delahey Crushers at Echuca's Victoria Park.
The Spitfires (2-0) are the only unbeaten team in the competition, while the Crushers (0-2) are the only side yet to win a game.
The Spitfires have made six changes from the side that defeated the SRP Mud Dogs in their last game on December 10.
Coming into Sunday's team are James Barri, Daniel Clohesy, Xavier Grant, wicket-keeper Jake Higgins, James Ryan and Chris Thewlis.
The inclusions replace the marquee opening pair of Zane Keighran and James Seymour, as well as Werner Brand, the injured Xavier Ryan, Kayle Thompson and Brent Hamblin.
Hard-hitting opening batsman Thewlis (Camberwell) and opening bowler Wilson McGillivray (Melbourne) are the Spitfires' marquee players for the game.
With the Spitfires assured of a berth in the final next month, their opponent will be decided in Sunday's other game, with the winner of the clash between the Hurley Hotel Hounds and SRP Mud Dogs to advance to the final.
The Spitfires and Crushers will clash from 11am.
"Our goal from here is to go through undefeated. We're not just going to turn up on Sunday and go through the motions," Spitfires captain Liam Smith said on Friday.
"We certainly won't be taking it easy on Sunday."
Sunday's Crushers side features three BDCA players - Campbell Smith, Steve Barrett and Dylan Klemm.
Sunday's Spitfires team - James Barri, Daniel Clohesy, Chathura Damith, Xavier Grant, Jake Higgins, Kyle Humphrys, Wilson McGillivray, Jack Pysing, James Ryan, Liam Smith (c), Chris Thewlis, Ben Williams.
Ladder - Sporties Spitfires (2-0), Hurley Hotel Hounds (1-1), SRP Mud Dogs (1-1), Jarvis Delahey Crushers (0-2).
Sunday's games at Echuca - Jarvis Delahey Crushers v Sporties Spitfires (11am), Hurley Hotel Hounds v SRP Mud Dogs (2pm).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.