Bendigo 24-hour pharmacy to slash hours after funding cut

Bendigo will soon be without a 24-hour pharmacy as Bendigo UFS changes its operating model.
The pharmacy is cutting back its overnight hours because of what it says are "Victorian Government funding changes".
Bendigo UFS is the only pharmacy in the region that operates 24/7.
It will open from 7am to 11pm starting February 5, the pharmacy has confirmed in a Facebook post.
"We are still here for you 7 days a week," the post said.
"The nursing service from 6pm-10pm daily will still continue - and we thank the community of Bendigo for using this service.
"We celebrate the fact that we lead the state for uptake of this valuable service!"
The state government began funding "supercare pharmacies" like Bendigo UFS to operate 24 hours a day back in 2016 to "address a lack of options for after hour care and to reduce pressure on busy emergency departments", according to a spokesperson.
"The Allan Labor Government has established a range of alternative options for Victorians to get urgent care including Priority Primary Care Centres and the Victorian Virtual Emergency Department, for less urgent care people can still visit their local GP or call nurse-on-call for free professional health advice."
Nurse-on-call is a telephone service that provides immediate, expert health advice from a registered nurse, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Eligible callers can receive a virtual GP consultation.
How will the changes to the UFS Pharmacy hours affect you? Have your say at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
