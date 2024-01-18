Redbacks stun Golden Square, Sandhurst eyes grand final berth

The race for grand final berths in the BDCA Twenty20 competition opened up after an eventful night of action on Thursday.
Bendigo United snapped Golden Square's winning run and in the process put a dent in the Dogs' grand final hopes, while Sandhurst strengthened its case on the back of a hard-fought win over Eaglehawk.
The Redbacks' bowlers set up their win by restricting Golden Square to just 8-102 from its 20 overs.
Square didn't get any momentum with the bat as Redbacks' new-ball bowlers Miggy Podosky and San Langley and spinners Will Thrum and Marcus Mangiameli took control of the innings.
Thrum removed Square's marquee player Chris Thewlis for 13 and finished with the fine figures of 3-15 from his four overs.
Mangiameli, the Redbacks' T20 skipper picked up 2-33, including the wicket of Square's top-scorer Ben Derrick for 25.
Langley (1-8) and Podosky (1-12) conceded just 20 runs between them from eight overs.
The Bulldogs gave themselves a sniff of victory when Dylan Robinson bowled Bendigo United marquee player Zane Keighran for nine and Riley Treloar fell a short time later for five.
From a precarious 2-14, young duo Wil Pinniger and Darcy Mills settled the Redback ship with a 43-run stand for the third wicket.
Mills made 21 off 18 balls before he was dismissed by Connor Miller.
Clayton Holmes patiently made his way to 12 runs off 12 balls before he lifted the run-rate with a six and four off consecutive Miller deliveries.
He holed out two balls later for 22, leaving United with13 runs to win off 26 balls.
Mangiameli fell for a golden duck when he chipped a Miller delivery straight to Templeton on the leg side.
Podosky saw off the hat-trick ball and Miller finished with figures of 4-33 from his four overs.
There was to be no miracle for the Bulldogs.
The Redbacks scrambled home for the loss of six wickets with 14 balls to spare.
Square slipped to a 3-1 record with one game to play against Kangaroo Flat, while the Redbacks moved to a 2-2 record ahead of their final round clash with Huntly North.
Sandhurst joined Golden Square on three wins and one loss after seeing off a young Eaglehawk side.
Sandhurst set the Hawks 151 for victory at Canterbury Park and the home side looked well on the way to victory when skipper Josh Williams raced to 44 off 33 balls.
Williams and teenager Taj Taylor (41 off 44 balls) added 73 in just 9.4 overs before Williams departed.
His wicket changed the momentum of the game.
The Dragons strung together some tight overs and by halfway the run rate required had ballooned to 10 runs per over.
It proved too big of a task for the Hawks, particularly against Sandhurst's skilled death bowlers Taylor Beard (1-19) and Ben Yarwood (2-34).
Angus Chisholm made 28 off 27 balls for the Hawks, but they fell 13 runs short at 4-137.
Earlier in the night, Tom Starr's superb 76 off 58 balls ensured the Dragons posted a competitive total.
The opener hit six fours and two sixes in his classy knock.
Chisholm (3-30) was best with the ball for Eaglehawk, which remains the only team in the competition without a win.
Sandhurst plays Bendigo in the final round in a game that could determine one grand final berth.
Bendigo must defeat White Hills next Wednesday to join Sandhurst and Golden Square on a 3-1 record.
