Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Bendigo East swimmers shine at Victorian Sprint Championships

January 19 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo East Swimming Club members that competed at the Victorian Sprint Championships. Picture contributed
Bendigo East Swimming Club members that competed at the Victorian Sprint Championships. Picture contributed

Bendigo East Swimming Club's Henry Allan continued his brilliant summer in the pool.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.