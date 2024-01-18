Bendigo East swimmers shine at Victorian Sprint Championships

Bendigo East Swimming Club's Henry Allan continued his brilliant summer in the pool.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
After dominating the 15-years 100m backstroke at last month's Victorian Age Championship, Allan was one of the standout performers at the Victorian Sprint Championships.
Allan broke the Victorian all-comers record in the heats of the 15-years 50m backstroke with a time of 27.14 seconds.
He went even quicker in the final, swimming 27.13 seconds.
Allan also won the final of the 15-years 50m butterfly and freestyle.
Allan was one of three Bendigo East swimmers to win a gold medal at the championships.
Zarah Reynolds got the ball rolling by winning the girls 14-years 50m backstroke in a slick 30.97 seconds.
Reynolds also finished sixth in the 50m freestyle final in a personal best time.
Cameron Jordan won the boys 19-and-over 50m breaststroke final.
Telani Bibby earned a bronze medal in the girls 17-18 years 50m butterfly and was eighth in the 50m breaststroke final, while Jett Bird also collected a bronze medal in the boys 17-18 50m backstroke.
Bendigo East had a big squad attend the carnival and the majority of the team either qualified for finals and/or swam personal best times.
Swimmers who made finals at the carnival included Sebastian Mansfield, Mac Malone, Charlie Whitsed, Stephanie Moran, Marley Addlem, Cody Bird and Miller Nihill.
There were encouraging signs across the board ahead of the biggest event of the summer - this weekend's Victoria Country Championships in Traralgon.
All three Bendigo clubs - Bendigo East, Bendigo Hawks Aquatic and Kangaroo Flat - will be well-represented at the carnival.
More than 60 swimmers from the three clubs are expected to compete.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.