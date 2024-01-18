Open cut tree, bone part of Dja Dja Wurrung artist's Capital Theatre piece

A First Nations artist's work will adorn the iconic Capital Theatre in Bendigo after its unveiling on January 18.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Dja Dja Wurrung artist Daikota Nelson's piece has many layers to it with one later representing an open cut tree and a bone structure.
The open cut tree shows the passage of time, knowledge and growth throughout the years while the bone was the show of the strength and resilience of the Indigenous people.
The piece was commissioned to mark the theatre's 150th anniversary.
Nelson said the unveiling, which was attended by around 30 people, was a great success and she was happy to have her work have a place in the historic building.
"(It was) incredible to see how many people came to see the unveiling of the artwork," she said.
"I think after spending so much time painting it at home in the studio you sort of forget that so many people are waiting on it, in a sense that they are eager to see it.
"I have done the best that I can ... with keeping it as hidden as we possibly could until the unveiling so that virtually no one would see the artwork."
Nelson said the painting took two months to complete during which there was an internal back and forth within herself of what the design should look like.
She said the colours were chosen to fit in with the interior of the Capital Theatre.
"I would just sort of paint a background colour and go 'nah that's not right' and paint it again," she said.
"I think I painted it about three times before I was like, 'you know what, this is going to work.'"
Nelson said that this was a landmark achievement for her work and something she was deeply proud of.
"It is just awesome to get to this point now," she said.
"I was saying that is someone told me a few years ago that this is where my art would be down the track I probably wouldn't have believed them.
"It really shows that you can accomplish so much."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.