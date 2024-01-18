Hard work on and off the field paying dividends for Bridgewater

Bridgewater co-coach Rick Ladson is not listening to the hype surrounding the Mean Machine's 2024 premiership credentials.
The Mean Machine couldn't have asked for a better October-December period, but Ladson has been around long enough to know that flags aren't handed out just on the back of a strong off-season.
Bridgewater finished fifth on the ladder in 2023, won the elimination final against Inglewood before bowing out in the first semi-final.
"The youth coming through is really promising and we're really excited about what lies ahead,'' Ladson said.
"Yes, we've recruited well, but at the end of the day we're still 20 goals behind the best side (Marong), so there's plenty of work to do."
The addition of Strathfieldsaye great Lachlan Sharp as playing co-coach was the biggest move the Loddon Valley Football Netball League has seen since Andy Collins returned to Bridgewater straight from the AFL a decade ago.
Former Sandhurst star Lee Coghlan has returned to his home club at Bridgewater.
On the field, Coghlan's footy smarts will have a big impact, while off the field there's few better people in country footy to have as a mentor for young players.
Ex-Strathfieldsaye trio Harry Conway, Jack Neylon and Joe Mayes add some class and versatility to the Bridgewater mix.
"It's always exciting when you have an off-season line we did,'' Ladson said.
"Bringing in the experience we have to the footy club has been fantastic. The training sessions have been intense and there's a buzz around the footy club.
"The boys are really keen to do well and push each other. The commitment of the group has been really pleasing.
"There's some good energy around the place. When you come together as a group, and you're striving for success, it's really important to have that connection and have some fun while you're working hard.
"I have no doubt the group of fellas we've recruited have helped our young players immensely already. They've helped those boys come out of their shells more."
From a coaching point of view, Ladson said Sharp's arrival had helped him freshen up mentally.
"We're on the same page and we have a lot of trust in each other,'' Ladson said.
"I'm fortunate to have someone like Sharpy come out and join the club."
Bridgewater opens its 2024 campaign at home against Newbridge on Saturday, April 13.
In round two, the Mean Machine plays Maiden Gully YCW under lights at Marist College.
