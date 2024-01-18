Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Photos

Hard work on and off the field paying dividends for Bridgewater

AB
By Adam Bourke
Updated January 18 2024 - 2:38pm, first published 2:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Sharp has had a big impact on Bridgewater in his first few months at the club. Picture by Adam Bourke
Lachlan Sharp has had a big impact on Bridgewater in his first few months at the club. Picture by Adam Bourke

Bridgewater co-coach Rick Ladson is not listening to the hype surrounding the Mean Machine's 2024 premiership credentials.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.