Bendigo doctors put up hand to staff 7-day centre to take pressure of ED

A seven-day GP service in Bendigo is now taking the pressure off the city's Emergency Department, with up to 30 doctors pitching in to help.
A call-out to Bendigo region doctors gave the Priority Primary Care Centre's walk-in service in Arnold Street the staff to run an extended service dealing with small injuries like cuts, burns or serious coughs.
Callum Wright, general manager of Bendigo Primary Care Centre which runs the PPCC, said Bendigo's public hospital was busy enough without people arriving for treatment that could have been done by a GP.
"We knew Bendigo was a pretty special community," he said.
"We put the call out to GPs generally about 'could everybody do a little bit', rather than us trying to find full- time GPs for the job, who just aren't there.
"Or if we got them we would be taking them out of a clinic and there would be less support for the community.
"The GPs in Bendigo have responded beautifully. "
Mr Wright said individual GPs were rostered on so that they didn't burn out and the large pool of between 25 and 30 staff meant this could be anything from shift a week, fortnight or month.
The PPCC opened in June 2023, but the expansion to seven days only happened recently,
Mr Wright said he wanted the community to know the service was a viable alternative to the hospital's Emergency Department.
"We want the community to consider us as an alternative," he said.
"That is what we are here for, we know how hard it is over in ED in a day. "
He said they wanted people to get to the point where they thought "we'll go here [the PPCC] first", but only for urgent care, not "ongoing care",
Mr Wright said that while all conditions could not be treated at the centre, they would help as many people as possible.
"Please understand if you do present with something that we are not here to service we will say that we can't see you," he said.
"But we will provide you with guidance on where you should be going for that sort of support.
"As much as anything (we want) patience and understanding from the community ... it has become more tense in healthcare in recent years off the back of the pandemic, from the changes around Medicare.
"We all know it is getting harder and more costly to access healthcare and you do see that in patient presentation but we just ask everyone to be patient."
Mr Wright said that while the centre does not operate a 24-hour service more details on care options can be found on the centre's website.
