Bendigo doctors put up hand to staff 7-day centre to take pressure of ED

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated January 19 2024 - 5:56pm, first published 3:00pm
Triage Nurse Sally Arundell, PPCC manager Becc Cheers, Dr Haris Noor and Dr Daniel Peck. Picture by Ben Loughran
A seven-day GP service in Bendigo is now taking the pressure off the city's Emergency Department, with up to 30 doctors pitching in to help.

BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

