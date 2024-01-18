Broken finger brings early end to Xavier Ryan's fine BDCA season

A BROKEN finger has brought an early end to what was poised to be a career-best season for Bendigo's Xavier Ryan in the Bendigo District Cricket Association.
Ryan suffered the broken finger while batting at last weekend's Melbourne Country Week squad training session at the Mercy Junortoun Sporting Precinct.
Sitting a game outside the top four, Ryan's season-ending injury is a double blow for the Goers, who lose both an opening batsman and wicket-keeper.
As well as being strongly in the mix to represent Bendigo at Melbourne Country Week next month, Ryan is also a member of the Sporties Spitfires team that in its inaugural season in the Goulburn Valley Bush Bash League is guaranteed a berth in the final on February 11 with one round still to play.
Ryan is the BDCA's leading wicket-keeper this season with 17 dismissals, while he ranks No.4 for most runs with 353 at an average of 44.1.
Ryan's fine all-round season with the bat and gloves includes scoring his breakthrough maiden first XI century when he compiled 122 against Huntly North in round five.
"It's a huge blow for us... Xav was having a fantastic season," Bendigo coach Tony Ryan said on Thursday.
"We've got a couple of big holes to fill now in terms of a wicket-keeper and opening batsman.
"Aidan Goddard has done some wicket-keeping in the seconds and played a handful of game in the firsts and we'll probably look for him to step up and then with the opening position, it might be a case of pushing Jimmy Ryan up to open and Kyle Humphrys going from No.4 to No.3.
"Or we might look at something different and give Dylan Johnstone, who plays pace fairly well, the chance to open the batting."
Ryan has broken the middle finger on his right hand.
There are four rounds left in the home and away season, with the sixth-placed Goers still having to play three top-four teams on the run home.
The Goers take on White Hills in round nine starting this Saturday before closing their season out with games against Kangaroo Flat (2nd), Strathdale-Maristians (1st) and Sandhurst (3rd).
Meanwhile, as well as coach of Bendigo, Tony Ryan is also coaching Bendigo's Melbourne Country Week team next month with Chris Squibb having stepped aside.
The BDCA is close to finalising its MCW squad ahead of the carnival, which will be held from February 12-16.
Bendigo will be competing in Provincial Group, with its first opponent set to be Wangaratta at Greenvale.
