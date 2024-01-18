Boost for over-55s housing as Benetas Cal Gully makeover gets underway

Work has started on a major refurbishment of ageing independent living units at the Benetas retirement village in St Laurence Court, California Gully that will see 38 refitted energy efficient dwellings created.
The existing units, built around 1960, are currently being stripped in preparation for their conversion into fresh two-bedroom dwellings.
These will be used as affordable housing for people aged 55 and older, Benetas said, with residents to also have access to communal facilities within the Eaglehawk site.
The accommodation is badly needed, with Bendigo experiencing one of the most significant housing shortages in Victoria, according to a recent report.
Benetas has previously demonstrated an innovative approach to the housing crisis, creating its own worker accommodation at St Laurence Court in order to recruit staff for its local services.
Benetas CEO Sandra Hills OAM said there had been a reduced need for those units, which had been used to accommodate "occasional travelling agency staff employed at Eaglehawk aged care home during and post COVID lockdowns".
"The retirement living community refurbishment will result in these units being used solely for affordable housing," she said.
During the works there would be minor impacts to the adjoining Benetas Eaglehawk residential aged care home, with these coordinated to minimise disruption.
The refurbishment would include a complete internal and external makeover of the units, which would each have new walls, ceilings, flooring, a new kitchen, bathroom, laundry and wardrobes.
The dwellings will also be energy efficient, with double-glazed windows and appliances that improve environmental sustainability and reduce utility costs, including reverse cycle heating and cooling and heat pump hot water systems.
Each will have a private secure rear yard.
Benetas will manage the selection of residents, who will need to take part in an interview, the organisation said.
Older single women - the fastest growing cohort of homeless Australians - would be prioritised during the process with the first residents expected to move in by the end of 2024.
Benetas CEO Sandra Hills OAM said the new retirement community would make a contribution to addressing the rising demand for affordable housing across Victoria, particularly in regional areas.
Seniors without the means to enter the housing and rental markets would be the community's target demographic, she said.
"Benetas is extremely proud of this refurbishment and what it will do to address housing shortages for older people in and around Bendigo," Ms Hills said.
"We will work with the local community during the refurbishment and selection process before residents begin moving into the units later this year."
